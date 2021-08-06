Muscatine public hearing on pit bull ban scheduled for Oct. 28

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On March 5, 2020, the council voted 6-1 to direct staff to prepare a change to city code, striking the pit bull ban. During discussion, the council agreed there needed to be community input, as well as input from the state humane society. On March 19, 2020, which was the first meeting held by conference call due to the COVID-19 health crisis, council member John Jindrich asked the issue be tabled until the June 2021 meeting, which at the time was thought to be the first in-depth meeting to be held in chambers. Council agreed to hold the conversation in person. Only recently has the council begun holding meetings open to the public again.

Webb said that during the in-depth meeting there would be other business for the council to do and that a public discussion was liable to monopolize the time. Council member Peggy Gordon agreed, but said she did not want the discussion to go too far into November, saying that at that time city staff is busy preparing for budget season and the holidays. Gordon also challenged the council to bundle issues for a safe animal ordinance.

The council previously had a discussion about the pit bull ban in January 2016. During the meeting, in which the council upheld the ban, the lower level and balcony were filled with people showing support to repeal the ban.