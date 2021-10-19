Muscatine Public Works begins the annual leaf pick-up this week

MUSCATINE — With the arrival of fall weather, Muscatine Public Works crews are preparing to begin the annual fall leaf pick-up.

Leaf vacuum trucks began traveling the streets of Zone 1 on Monday and will continue through the eight Muscatine zones on weekdays as long as weather permits. The trucks' second pass begins Thursday, Oct. 28. If a final pass is needed, it would begin Dec. 6. However, snow removal or ice control will take priority over leaf collection.

Resident should:

Rake leaves into a pile next to the curb by 7 a.m. on a zone's pick-up day. Do not place leaves onto the street.

Keep piles away from cars; leaves blocked by vehicles will not be collected until they are moved.

Place leaves outside of fences.

Avoid sign and mailbox posts, light poles.

Make sure that no branches, yard waste or trash items are in the pile; they could damage or clog the leaf vacuum. Piles that have large amounts of debris, rocks, plastic, metal, glass containers or logs in it will not be picked up.

For those looking to turn their leaves into compost, they will have until the end of the fall season to do so. The Muscatine Compost Site will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays.