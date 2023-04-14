The Public Works Street Department spent Wednesday morning training staff and exercising Mississippi Drive Structure No. 1, which is the flood gate located adjacent to the seawall at the eastern end of Mississippi Drive.

According to Tyson Wedekind, roadway maintenance supervisor, this was done so the four remaining staff members in the current staff lineup could receive training and experience on the gate’s deployment measures, something that all other staff members had already received during the floodgate’s previous installation.

“We have had a lot of new faces within the department, and since they are the ones that would usually be called upon to either put up the flood gates or move the flood wall on East 2nd Street, getting them used to and knowledgeable of all the little intricacies that go into these operations really helps in speeding up the process of having to close those gates if needed,” Communication Manager Kevin Jenison explained.

During the exercising of the gate, Public Works staff had to install and inspect each piece of the structure, accomplishing repairs as needed before dismantling and properly storing each piece again. This training and exercising was supervised by experienced staff to assure that there weren’t any complications or mismanaging of parts.

This process is part of the department’s annual drills, which are considered necessary in order for staff to retain familiarity with both the mechanics and the manpower needed for each structure to be closed. On March 15, Public Works conducted a gate closure drill on the East 2nd Street closure.

Although there are two other floodgates in Muscatine — one across the bluff on Mississippi Drive and the other just south of Washington Street — because of their location on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks, it is not expected that these gates will be fully exercised before the start of May.

“They will probably be inspected, but both of those gates are actually on the railroad so it’s not really anything that residents will have to worry about too much,” Jenison said. He then added that there is a possibility of a flood wall also being put up near the historic homes at the end of Mississippi Drive as a precaution, however this has not yet been decided.

According to reports provided by Jenison, the Mississippi River is at 14.33 feet and is expected to rise to 15.3 feet by next Tuesday. The forecast predicts that the Mississippi will reach minor (16 feet) to moderate (18 feet) flood stage by the first week of May. Should the water rise to 18 feet, this would affect most of the parking area inside Riverside Park.

Jenison said this potential for flooding wasn’t too much of a concern at this time. He did acknowledge that if the northern part of the country sees a lot of heavy rain over the summer, however, this may affect flooding conditions in the Midwest as this water works its way down. Currently though, the Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service don’t see any severe flooding happening in their long-range forecast.

Additionally, if flood waters were to reach Riverside Park’s parking area and stay there for several days, the temporary closure of Riverside Park — as well as postponing of any summer events such as Almost Friday Fest or the Fourth of July fireworks — would depend on how much the area was impacted by flood water.

“We don’t see that happening this year, though,” Jenison said.

For those who are curious about the floodgate exercising process, a video of the procedure is now available to watch on the Muscatine Communications YouTube page.