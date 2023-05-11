Crews from public works were out earlier this week, cleaning off the surface of Mad Creek Bridge and getting the street ready to reopen to traffic as floodwaters finally retreat.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi River at Muscatine fell below the major flood stage mark of 20 feet, dropping to 19.95 feet after just 9 a.m. Current predictions state that the river should continue to fall, likely dropping below the moderate flood stage (18 feet) by Saturday.

Although Mississippi Drive from Mulberry Avenue to Iowa Avenue is still closed at the time of writing, Floodgate #1 was removed on Wednesday. Work to remove the HESCO barriers between Cedar and Sycamore streets also began around this time, with the removal efforts continuing throughout the rest of the week. This removal, however, could be delayed by rain.

As cleanup efforts continue, Brian Stineman, Director of Public Works, shared in a public statement that he hoped to have the eastbound lane of Mississippi open as soon as possible, while the westbound lane will remain closed due to the cleanup of the HESCO barrier sand.

For Riverside Park, although some cleanup efforts are underway, most of the work as well as the official reopening of the park will need to wait until the river falls below 18 feet at least. Additionally, much of the cleanup and reopening efforts for both the park and Mississippi Drive will be dependent on the weather as well as how busy city crews become as they deal with other flood and city-related issues.

“We don't expect an effect on the river at Muscatine from rain over the weekend,” Stineman said. “We will monitor river levels and Mad Creek levels in case we need to close Floodgate #2 in the event of a flash flood. However, there is enough room in the stream to fit a substantial amount of water, so this is a minor concern. We have also removed the plugs from the storm lines that keep river water out, so there should be no flooding issues behind the Hesco wall from rainwater like there was last week.”

For those wishing to comment, provide a suggestion or notify the city of an issue, they can use MUSCATINE CONNECT or email feedback@muscatineiowa.gov or pwrequest@muscatineiowa.gov.

Photos: Flood waters receding Saturday, cleanup to begin along the river