Muscatine Public Works rescues kitten from downtown sewage drain

MUSCATINE — A kitten managed to get a lucky break on Tuesday, July 12, when a small team of Public Works crewman helped get it to safety.

On the day of the rescue, resident Kelly Peak recalled that she was scrolling through her Facebook feed when she saw a post asking for advice.

“Someone was asking what to do about a kitten stuck in a drain, and there were a few comments back and forth about it so I was hoping that it had been taken care of,” Peak said.

Later that day, after dropping her daughter off at work, Peak said that she was still curious about the situation. Wanting to know that the kitten had been rescued, she then decided to drive over to where the post had said the kitten was —West Mississippi Drive in Muscatine, across from Big Cat’s Café.

“When I got there, I called down the drain and I heard a tiny, tired meow,” Peak said. “Right away I was like ‘oh no, it’s still in there, I’ve gotta do something’.”

First, Peak tried to rescue it herself. She briefly went to her home to gather up some bedsheets, which she then tied together into a rope in the hopes that the kitten would simply climb up it to safety. Once she realized that the kitten was too skittish and scared to try and escape, Peak knew that she had to call for help.

“I commented back on the original post and somebody sent their husband who works in the Department of Public Works a message. I called Animal Control, and they all came down to where the kitten was trapped,” Peak continued.

According to Collection and Drainage Supervisor Zack Etzel, although it isn’t too common to see small animals trapped in the city’s drainage system, it has happened occasionally so the department has a plan for animal rescues.

Removing the necessary grates and catch basins the Public Works team went into action. Because the pipes were big enough to crawl through, one worker was able to corner the kitten so that it wouldn’t run further into the piping.

“I was really thankful that he was willing to do that just for a little kitten,” Peak said in reference to this worker’s efforts. “Of course he came up very dirty, but he didn’t complain a bit.”

“We were fortunate that the structures were large enough for us to get into,” Etzel added.

From there, the two workers who crawled into the drainage system were able to rescue the kitten for Animal Control, where it was taken to the Muscatine Humane Society to get checked over. Overall, the rescue took about half an hour. Two days after the rescue, Director Chris McGinnis at the Muscatine Humane Society confirmed that the kitten was still alive and still in the shelter’s care.

“The Public Works guys were awesome,” Peak said. “It was amazing how they just jumped right in. They even called their boss to bring them down a ladder so that they could climb down and (their boss) came right away.

Etzel agreed “the Public Works crew did a phenomenal job getting the kitten out, and now it’s safe.”

“It was really nice to see that there were so many caring people who were willing to help,” Peak continued. “I’m really thankful and proud that we’re able to reach out to public employees and that they were so willing to jump in. I really appreciated it.”

When asked what residents should do if they ever come across a small animal trapped in the city’s drainage system, Etzel advises residents who come across trapped animals to do what Peak did: Call Animal Control at 563-263-9922, or Public Safety. From there, either of these teams will contact Public Works.