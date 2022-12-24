Muscatine Public Works work to clean up roads as best as possible in harsh conditions

MUSCATINE — Several hours of snow and harsh winds slowed things down, but the City of Muscatine’s plow crews were hard at work as temperatures continued to fall.

According to both City Communications Manager Kevin Jenison and Tyson Wedekind, roadway maintenance supervisor for Muscatine Public Works, city crews finished salting the streets of Muscatine at around 11 a.m. Thursday.

“When the night shift came in at about 12:30 a.m., they ran salt routes over every street and town. Then when day shift came in at 7 a.m., they ran salt routes again so that we could try to get that barrier between the pavement and the snow,” Wedekind explained.

The crews then started plowing to clear as much snow as possible off the roads. Although the snowfall had stopped, windy conditions still had the potential to blow snow onto the roads.

“With as much wind as we’ve had, I’m not sure of the total snowfall that we had in Muscatine,” Wedekind said. “I’m guessing 3 inches or less. But we’re going to be looking at some drifting for sure over the weekend.”

With each new plow cycle crews will first focus on the priority and emergency routes before moving to plow the side streets and residential areas.

City crews expect roads surfaces to remain slick through most of the weekend because salt is not as efficient at below zero temperatures. In most cases, rock salt's effectiveness at melting ice reduces once the temperature gets near 10 degrees. When the temperature falls below 10 degrees, salt is much less effective.

City crews lay down a sand-salt mixture to help provide traction for vehicles until conditions improve and the salt can work.

Because extremely cold conditions increase the risk for re-freezing ice, Muscatine Department of Public Works advised residents to avoid travel if at all possible until the temperature warms up enough for the ice to melt.

“With how cold it’s supposed to be, the roads are definitely passable, you just need to slow down a little bit,” Wedekind said. “The scary part is definitely the negative below-zero temperatures with the wind chill. It’s going to be very treacherous.”

City crews are expected to work throughout the weekend to continue clearing snow off the streets and break apart snow drifts that accumulate from the strong winds. “We’ll continue to plow off what we can as we lay down our sand-salt mixture,” he continued.

For further updates on Muscatine road conditions and Public Works efforts, residents can visit the City of Muscatine Facebook page.