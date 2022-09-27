Muscatine raises over $23,000 in annual Walk to End Alzheimer's event

MUSCATINE – Last week, Muscatine saw another successful turn-out with its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event. Through this event, participants were able to raise over $23,000 for Alzheimer’s awareness and research. The event also saw around 150 walkers participate in the Walk itself.

“The walk this year went really well. The Muscatine community is always really supportive of the walk. We’ve held it at the Pearl City Station for a number of years now,” Lauren Livingston, Director of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter said.

“At just over $23,000 so far, we’re 80 percent of the way to overall goal, which doesn't include the funds that came in the day of the Walk yet. We will also continue fundraising through the end of the year, so there’s plenty of time to still raise that final amount in order to hit our $30,000 goal, but we’re really pleased with where we are now.” Livingston continued.

For this year’s Walk, the fundraiser’s Top Team was Team Impact Fitness and Nutrition, which was led by local couple and Impact Fitness owners Scott and Autumn Schultz, who were able to raise $3,700, going well beyond their goal of $3,000.

“This is our third year being a part of the Walk,” Autumn said, “We start fundraising in March using different events and different ways throughout the entire year, and so we’ve already started planning on what we want to do here at Impact and in Muscatine to continue raising awareness year-round.”

Autumn added that the event was especially personal to her husband, who lost his mother to Alzheimer’s in 2007 and father to dementia this year. Although they weren’t able to attend the Walk personally because of a funeral, she said that both she and Scott were overjoyed to see photos of all the walkers who did participate.

“So many people are coming back now that (the pandemic) has thankfully settled down, and we’ve loved seeing the increase in numbers of how many people got involved with the walk this year. The Walk is truly something that means so much to us, and we are so thankful for not only everyone in Muscatine but our athletes here at the gym who raise awareness and funds,” Autumn continued.

One of the supporters who helped Impact Fitness in its fundraising was Megan Jones, who was named a Top Walker for raising over $1,500. Other top supporters for this year’s walk were Team United Way of Muscatine, which raised $2,100, and Addington Attacking Alz, which raised over $1,000.

Across the country, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is seen as the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s and dementia care support and research. Livingston noted that the funds raised through the Walk also provides services locally in the Muscatine area, such as education programs and support groups for caregivers.

Another purpose of the Walk, Livingston emphasized, was its focus on raising awareness for what Alzheimer’s is, the warning signs of the disease and why it’s so important to one day find a cure, in addition to providing visible support.

“Everyone who is at the Walk has been touched by this disease in some way, and they can meet with and see other people who have been through that fight as well,” Livingston said.

“It just means so much when we see everyone in Muscatine helping us raise funds and awareness for something that can take someone’s mental and physical health away from them,” Autumn added, sharing similar sentiments.

To donate to Muscatine's 2022 campaign, residents can go to alz.org/walk.