Muscatine readies for first winter event of the season Saturday

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine area was officially placed in a winter storm watch area Thursday morning by the National Weather Service as a storm moving through the Midwest is expected to bring a New Year’s bout of frigid winter weather on Saturday.
The National Weather Service at the Quad Cities International Airport is predicting a strong winter storm in the area beginning early Saturday morning and lasting most of the day. Predictions are for snowfall of four to seven inches. Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said there is still much to learn about the storm and that snowfall totals may be more or less than predicted.
“It’s currently still forming,” he said. “It’s down in the southwestern United States and slowly heading this way, moving from our southwest to northeast. It has yet to form and cause any impact on the plains.”
Gunkel also said that temperatures are likely to drop over the weekend, with Saturday night’s temperature possibly dropping as low as minus-25 with wind chill on the backside of the storm. Wind speeds are expected as high as gusts of up to 30 mph. While Sunday is predicted to be sunny, Gunkel still warns of bitter cold throughout the area. In the Quad-Cities, the high is predicted to be around 8 degrees, with a minus-4 forecast Sunday night.
With the first winter event of the season bearing down on the area, Gunkel recommends people not travel on Saturday unless they have to. He said if people have to go outside they should bundle up and protect their face and hands from the cold.
In Muscatine preparations are underway for the first winter storm of the season as the Department of Public Works is outfitting its fleet of trucks with snow plows and salt boxes while city officials continue to monitor the forecast for the timing and path of the storm.
"We are closely monitoring the forecasts in preparation for the anticipated winter storm,” Brian Stineman, public works director, said. “All of our equipment and staff are ready to go.”
Roadway maintenance supervisor Randy Howell said Thursday that crews are putting a brine mix on city streets to prepare for the snowfall. Howell said crews will be scheduled when the city learns how much snow the city will receive and when.
Residents are reminded to slow down and use caution if they have to be out over the weekend and to find off-street parking, if possible, as crews work to clear the snow over the weekend. Stineman also encourages the people of Muscatine to reacquaint themselves with the snow procedures of the city and to refresh themselves with winter safety. He advises off-street parking and if people are unable to park off the streets, to use the “alternate side of the street” parking plan specified in the city of Muscatine snow emergency ordinance.
For more information visit “Snow and Ice Control” on the city of Muscatine website at http://www.muscatineiowa.gov/227/Snow-Ice-Control.