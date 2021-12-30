Muscatine readies for first winter event of the season Saturday

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine area was officially placed in a winter storm watch area Thursday morning by the National Weather Service as a storm moving through the Midwest is expected to bring a New Year’s bout of frigid winter weather on Saturday.

The National Weather Service at the Quad Cities International Airport is predicting a strong winter storm in the area beginning early Saturday morning and lasting most of the day. Predictions are for snowfall of four to seven inches. Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said there is still much to learn about the storm and that snowfall totals may be more or less than predicted.

“It’s currently still forming,” he said. “It’s down in the southwestern United States and slowly heading this way, moving from our southwest to northeast. It has yet to form and cause any impact on the plains.”

Gunkel also said that temperatures are likely to drop over the weekend, with Saturday night’s temperature possibly dropping as low as minus-25 with wind chill on the backside of the storm. Wind speeds are expected as high as gusts of up to 30 mph. While Sunday is predicted to be sunny, Gunkel still warns of bitter cold throughout the area. In the Quad-Cities, the high is predicted to be around 8 degrees, with a minus-4 forecast Sunday night.