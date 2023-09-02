MUSCATINE – Throughout Iowa, there are still homes that contain lead paint and other lead surfaces. Knowing this, the city of Muscatine and its partners hope to use recently gained funds to make local homes safer.

This week, it was announced that Muscatine was being awarded a Lead Hazard Reduction Grant worth $2,556,932 as well as $400,000 in Healthy Homes Supplemental funding from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development.

Using these funds, the city will partner with Muscatine County Public Health, Muscatine Community College and local contractors to identify and remove the presence of lead surfaces and other environmental hazards in 65 housing units within Census Tract 508 (found within the Mulberry neighborhood) over the next three years. The funds will also be used to buy testing equipment as well as train assessment workers.

According to Jodi Royal-Goodwin, Community Development Director, this is the first time that the city has applied for these funds.

“This award is really rewarding because we are securing resources that can really help improve the conditions where some of our most vulnerable children live,” Royal-Goodwin said. “I'm thrilled we received an award with our first application under a highly competitive program.”

She then noted that homes built prior to 1978 are at risk of containing lead-based paint. As such, it is theorized that almost 95 percent of the 1,200 units within the assessment area may have this hazard present.

“Children under six years old that are exposed to lead can have significant impacts… and especially very young children that touch more surfaces when they crawl, learn to walk or chew,” Royal-Goodwin continued. “Unfortunately, a surface may look fine, nice smooth paint, but the lead can still affect children. This program will provide the opportunity to abate conditions that increase those risks, through either removal or stabilization activities.”

Later this year, the city will provide more information about the program and how to apply. Eligible units will then be assessed for the presence of lead based paint and other health hazards and eligibility. “Based on the findings of the assessment, a construction work plan will be developed with the family, program coordinator, contractor and property owner,” Royal-Goodwin said.

For more information on the awarded grants for each state, residents can visit https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/healthy_homes/project_descriptions.