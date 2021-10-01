Muscatine receives $3.2 million grant for flood protection

The hardening structure would be at the lowest spot in the levee, and prevent it from being “blown," he said. Water that tops the levee and flows into the island area, around 30,000 acres in size, would then be more manageable. Its location next to the pumphouse would also allow for water to be more easily pumped back into the river.

“This all started back in 2013 with the city’s inundation study,” Dwyer continued. “It showed how fast that flood water would fill up that 30,000 acres, and we would have only a few hours to a few days to get people out from a rescue standpoint. So that made us all concerned… Our whole process with this project is that we want to minimize the impact to our neighbors on both sides of the river.”

The final height of the levee enhancement will be determined by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who control the levee. Dwyer said once the studies regarding the enhancement are complete and the engineers approve the plan, construction can begin and will take about two years.

The levee enhancement project will receive an additional $3.2 million in matched local funds, and is expected to create around 215 new jobs, retain 3,598 current jobs and generate $352 million in private investment through providing stability and protection within the area, according to the Department of Commerce.

“When you look at all the history, we’re seeing more flooding events and more heavy rain events, so we want to be proactive on our end on flood prevention versus trying to spend all the money on a recovery issue. We’re really trying to keep from having total disaster… There’s still a long ways to go and we know that, but these grant dollars will be a huge boost to get this project to the end,” Dwyer said.

