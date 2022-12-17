Muscatine receives clean audit report

MUSCATINE — For the 28th consecutive year, the City of Muscatine has received an unmodified (“clean”) opinion according to the annual audit report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, performed by Bohnsack and Frommelt LLP.

Finance director Nancy Lueck reported to the city’s audit committee that the audit opinion also noted there were no findings against the year on the single audit component, which deals with federal grants. She also said there were no deficiencies in internal control or material weakness noting during the audit. The Muscatine City Council Thursday approved the audit unanimously.

Muscatine is required by the State of Iowa and federal granting agencies to have an audit of the city’s financial statements each year. The report will be posted on the city’s website and submitted to the various federal granting agencies, the state auditor’s office, Muscatine’s financial advisor, Moody’s Investor Services, the Government Finance Officers Association Certificate Program, and other individuals. A hard copy of the audit is also available at the Muscatine City Hall.

During the 2022 fiscal year, the city’s revenues are listed as $56,446,506, an increase of $476,563 from the previous year. Revenues included $17,316,897 in property taxes; $5,161,137 in other taxes; $19,231,758 charges for services; $9,614, 353 of operating grants and contributions; $4,378,780 in capital grants and contributions; and $743,581 in other revenues.

Expenses also declined during the year. The audit shows expenses for the city’s operation at $45,942,100, a decrease of $2,191,278 from the previous year. Expenses included $29,483,346 in government activities and $16,458,754 for business activities.

