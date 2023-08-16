Due to its innovative methods to attract housing opportunities for the workforce to the area, Muscatine was honored by the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Economic Development Authority as one of the top 11 cities in Iowa with the 2024 Iowa Thriving Communities designation.

The Iowa Thriving Communities program is a newly established grant program focused on housing. Cities recognized as Thriving Communities receive extra points when applying for Federal Housing Tax Credits and Workforce Housing Tax Credits. This means developers will be highly incentivized to locate in a city that has the designation.

Mayor Brad Bark could not be reached for comment Tuesday on how long the city has been working to earn the designation. Thriving Communities has a highly competitive application and pitch process.

It is estimated that the state needs an additional 42,000 homes by 2030 to meet workforce demand.

On Monday it was announced that Muscatine was one of 11 Iowa cities granted the designation. Other cities earning the designation include: Cedar Rapids; Charles City; Creston; Dubuque; Jefferson; Knoxville; Manning; Oskaloosa; Stanton; and West Des Moines.

Muscatine is currently working to become the first city in the state to have 3D printed houses, which are already under construction.

Gas prices, vehicle sales and production: Track changes in Iowa