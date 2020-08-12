Muscatine recognized for excellence in financial reporting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The Certificate for Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Muscatine for the 26th consecutive year by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The award recognizes the comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, prepared by the City of Muscatine Finance Department.

“We are very proud of the hard work and dedication by the members of our finance department,” Greg Jenkins, interim city administrator, said. “It is impressive that we have had 26 straight years of receiving this award and it is a tribute to the past and present staff members.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“This award recognizes our endeavors to ensure the report meets all required accounting standards,” Nancy Lueck, City of Muscatine finance director, said. “We are honored that our work to write a complete and understandable financial report for the City of Muscatine is recognized once again.”

Lueck has been with the finance department since 1977 and has served as its director since 2005.