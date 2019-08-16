{{featured_button_text}}
080819-mus-asphalt-0002

Crews with Burlington-based Pro-Paving, LLC work on the parking lot area of the Green Acres Country Club in Donnellson, Iowa, on Wednesday. The council voted last week against approving this year's Asphalt Alley project because of perceived issues with the way the contractor was selected. At the July 17 meeting, the council approved the bid of Taylor Ridge Paving and Construction, of Andalusia, for $208,459.59, at the recommendation of city staff. But there was one lower bidder: Burlington-based Pro-Paving, LLC, which submitted the lowest of the five bids, at $191,559.78. Nancy McClure, owner of Pro-Paving said at last week's council meeting that the city received bad information and her company should have been chosen for the project.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

MUSCATINE — Plans for annual roadway improvements are yet to be determined after Muscatine City Council rejected all project bids Thursday due to perceived issues about how the contractor was selected.

"I fail to understand how you can do this," Pro-Paving owner Nancy McClure told the council. Her company, based in Burlington, was the lowest bidder for the Asphalt Alley project at $191,559.78, but city staff argued the bid wasn't the most responsible based on several factors.

"Iowa Code Chapter 26 allows the council to accept the lowest responsible bid or reject the bid," said City Attorney Matt Brick. "They're not required by law to take the low bid."

He said city staff, in this case Public Works, determines if a bidder is capable of completing the project.

The issue came before council Aug. 1. McClure and her associates made the case for Pro-Paving. They said in discussions with the city, they were under the impression they would be awarded the contract based on the lowest bid. City staff had doubts about the capability of the contractor's equipment and asked Pro-Paving to bring on a subcontractor for part of the work. The city also asked the contractor to provide references.

City staff ultimately did not feel comfortable recommending Pro-Paving, and gave council the name of the second lowest bidder.

Brick reminded council Thursday it has the "absolute authority" on the issue, and the purpose of the law "is to protect taxpayer funds, not to protect people who are bidding on the project." 

McClure recited the reasons she believed her company should get the bid, and said it would be unfair to rebid the project because the numbers are public. Another contractor could come in a dollar lower.

Mayor Diana Broderson said it is not the city's responsibility to find more references about a company, which, combined with the questions on capabilities, led staff to recommend another contractor.

"I do think this was a poor business deal on your side," McClure said. "I don't think we have a milling issue and I don't think we have a reference issue."

Councilman Santos Saucedo explained to McClure the council has thrown out a bid before for different reasons, and rebidding the project is the best way for the city to prevent a lawsuit. He welcomed McClure to rebid and said "it doesn't mean it's the end" for Pro-Paving to work with the city.

The original completion date for the project was Oct. 31. City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said next steps are still being discussed. It's possible funds could be better used on other projects, he said, but Public Works is "leaning toward rebidding the project as soon as possible."

A final decision on the project will be approved by council.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments