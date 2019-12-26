MUSCATINE – In the future when people look back on 2019, it is liable to be known as the year that saw flooding break records in both amount and duration.
Looking back on the year, City of Muscatine communications manager Kevin Jenison said the reconstructed Mississippi Drive proved its worth. The drive had been rebuilt with flooding in mind, which came in handy as Muscatine saw 99 consecutive days above flood stage in 2019. Jenison said the city had learned a few lessons on flooding and confirmed 99 days is a record.
“We had three of the highest crests,” he said. “We survived that. That is the biggest accomplishment I think for this year. It really paved the way for the future.”
He said particularly the area from Iowa to Mulberry on Mississippi Drive was raised to withstand floodwaters and keep the drive open longer. With the addition of new storm and sanitary sewers, Jenison said some of the flood water was averted. With the amount of flood water though flood waters still made it into people’s basements.
Jenison said the city is still studying how to better prepare for flooding in the future.
Also among the city’s accomplishments for 2019 is that phase 4B of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation project, which impacts parishioners at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic Church, was completed. The project also benefited homeowners on Eighth Street between Cedar Street and Iowa Avenue. The project replaced the streets, the sanitary sewer and the storm sewer.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s another big step toward the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) mandated completion in 2026,” Jenison said. There are three more phases to the project.
Jenison also said the city has made significant progress with the street patching project. The project works to fix areas of city streets most susceptible to potholes. The city council approved the purchase of a hot asphalt machine to help the project along.
Again this year, the city’s finance department had a clean audit and, Jenison said, along with the rest of the city staff, were good stewards of the budget. The city saw an increase in cash reserves.
“It is always a goal to keep increasing that,” he said. “You never know what the state is going to do or what will happen with some of our funding sources. Having cash reserves at a high level enables us to survive whatever may occur, whether it’s a reduction of funding or a natural emergency.”
For the first time in memory four new people were elected to the city council. New council members Dennis Froelich, Dewayne Hopkins, Peggy Gordon, and John Jindrich all begin their terms on Jan. 1, 2020. Mayor Diana Broderson was also re-elected to serve as mayor. Jenison said the election is a good sign people are taking interest in city government.
Also as the year ended, the city council voted to remove 10-year city administrator Gregg Mandsager from his position. The city council is starting a search for a new administrator. Mandsager also has time to appeal the decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.