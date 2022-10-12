Muscatine rescue dog with natural detection abilities adopted by K9 trainer

MUSCATINE — Many dogs currently in shelters are waiting for their perfect forever home and are ready to be the perfect pet. But for other dogs, like Pocket, there’s a different path that’s perfect for them.

Last week, Pocket (formerly Payton), a 7-month-old Belgium Malinois that had been rescued by It Takes a Village (ITAV) Animal Rescue and Resources, was adopted by Jenny Lea Wyffels, behavior consultant/K9 trainer and owner of Cooperative Canine Concepts. Through this adoption, Pocket not only has a forever home but a new role as an ambassador for Wyffels’ company.

Before being officially adopted, Pocket was fostered by Jessie Ng, who quickly began noticing Pocket’s talents and natural abilities for detection. Realizing that Pocket had some working-dog traits, Ng reached out to Wyffels, asking her to evaluate Pocket.

Initially, Wyffels shared that she had been unsure about Pocket.

“While we do use Belgium Malinois in K9 work, simply being that breed does not necessarily mitigate that animal to be a good candidate for that kind of work. In fact, I would say more often than not the breed itself has nothing to do with candidacy for the work,” she explained. “Not every shelter dog can become a police K9 dog.”

Her opinion began to change, however, after seeing the results of the “hunt tests” she had Pocket partake in — tests that measure whether or not a dog has the necessary qualities required for a detection dog, specifically the desire to hunt for items with their nose. Wyffels then took Pocket out into several public locations such as Farm and Fleet, Lowe’s and PetSmart for additional hunt tests.

“Dogs that are good for this kind of work will remember the ball and will just have to have it and will continue searching for it. They’re almost obsessive, which usually makes for horrible pets but great working K9s because of this obsessiveness along with other qualities,” she said.

With every test, Pocket continued to pass with flying colors, showing both talent and enthusiasm for each of her hunts.

“Everywhere I took this dog, she was absolutely incredible and just kept getting better and better," Wyffels said. "I think she has the most natural ability I have ever seen in a dog in a hunt test in over a decade.”

At that point, Wyffels felt like she couldn’t send Pocket to another organization and instead needed her to stay there and be an ambassador for narcotics work as well as for rescue adoption.

“She was too good to turn down,” Wyffels said.

Instead of being donated or sold to a police K9 department, Pocket will continue to live with Wyffels and mostly serve as an ambassador/demo dog for Wyffels’ company, partaking workshops, continued education and seminars with other K9 departments in order to show departments and other trainers what K9 detection dogs are capable of. In addition, she will also take detection work private sector contracts.

Wyffels said her biggest hope for Pocket was that she would get to continue doing exactly what she’s doing now, while also showing how people can sometimes find phenomenal working K9s in local shelters.

“She continues to surprise us, and I hope she continues to surprise everyone else that meets her. We hope that dogs like these encourage departments who may not have the funds and resources to go through typical K9 programs to reach out and show interest in maybe taking on a K9 as a rescued resource,” she said.

“(Pocket) is just such an incredible dog,” Meagan Koehler, president of ITAV said. “Obviously (Wyffels) is well-versed in what it takes for these positions, and for her to see what she sees in Pocket is just reaffirming everything that our foster mom, (Ng), had said too. We are so excited that this is what the future holds and are so proud of Pocket.”

“These dogs don’t get into positions where they can thrive without rescues like ITAV and without people like (Koehler) and (Ng) who recognizes when a dog probably isn’t the right for the average pet home and tries to find their right placement,” Wyffels said. “There’s so many dogs in shelters that need to be evaluated for K9 work, and it really does take advocates to keep pushing us to meet with them.”