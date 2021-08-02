Muscatine resident forced to land in cornfield after a powered parachute malfunction

FRUITLAND – A Muscatine resident landed in a Fruitland cornfield Sunday after his powered parachute malfunctioned.

Around 8:17 p.m., Sunday, Muscatine County Joint Communications Center received a call from a resident claiming they had seen a powered parachute crash in a cornfield.

According to Sheriff Quinn Riess, deputies from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, driving out to a cornfield near Crimson Avenue west of Fruitland.

The Fruitland Fire Department and Muscatine Ambulance also reported to the scene, while Muscatine Search and Rescue was placed on standby but not deployed.

Sheriff Riess confirmed that shortly after arriving on-scene, the operator of the powered parachute, identified as Michael Hoppe, 38, of Muscatine, was located and reported as uninjured.

Hoppe could not be reached for comment. The cause of the powered parachute's malfunction is currently unknown.

