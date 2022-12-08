Muscatine resident selected to give student speech during Uni. of IA commencement

Before the University of Iowa’s graduation commencement ceremonies, which run Dec. 15-18, the college announced that it has selected 11 students to speak to their fellow graduates at the ceremony. About 1,800 students are expected to receive their diplomas.

Among the 11 selected students is Muscatine resident Erick Saucedo, who attends the Tippie College of Business at the University of Iowa and will give his speech at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hancher Auditorium. He is earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and accounting.

“Honestly, I was very surprised (to be chosen)," Saucedo said. "Having the privilege and opportunity to give this speech, I have an immense feeling of gratitude and blessing. It was something that I hadn’t thought would happen.”

Saucedo defined himself as someone who “took his time graduating” and who is a nontraditional student, being older than most of his fellow graduates.

“For me personally, (giving this speech) means a variety of things,” he said. “I think my adversities that I’ve faced in life and that I have had during my time at Iowa and prior to my transferring to the University of Iowa have all shaped the person I am today. Being able to share my story with people that perhaps didn’t have as hard of a time but can still resonate with my story, it just means a lot.”

One message that Saucedo said he hopes resonates with his audience during next Saturday’s ceremony is perseverance.

“I persevered through the difficulties that I had at the University of Iowa, and being able to persevere through all of the academic and personal obstacles is something that I’m hoping to share with my graduating cohorts.”

Another key point Saucedo said he plans on including in his speech is meant specifically for his fellow Tippie graduates. He wants to give the message that “even though we may have not gone to the most prestigious business school in the world, I think Tippie provides the world with leaders, and I want to make sure that everyone understands that regardless of your outcome at graduation, we all made it to graduation and we’re all going to able to accomplish great things in our careers and in our lives as graduates of Tippie.”

Saucedo guessed he was selected because his story is so different, resulting in a unique perspective that he has been able to bring into the College of Business. He also noted that he has a little more life experience than most graduating students, and that this in turn has helped shine a new perspective on the graduating class.

Following graduation, Saucedo plans on joining CIBC Bank USA in Chicago in its commercial banking program next summer. But while he may be going back to Chicago, he hasn’t yet forgotten his middle and high school years in Muscatine, nor has he forgotten the impact that his other home community has had on him.

“I think the impact that Muscatine had on me as a person really translates directly into my ability to not only graduate from the University of Iowa but also provide the commencement speech,” he said. “I think that Muscatine has provided me with a new perspective on the person that I was becoming, and that’s how I was able to persevere to graduation while changing my perspective on life. I’m very grateful for moving to Muscatine and for being provided with that fresh start.”