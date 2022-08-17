Muscatine resident starts YouTube story-focused series, "In My Shoes"

MUSCATINE — It’s been said that every person has their own stories, and the best way to understand those stories is to put yourself in their shoes.

Not every person has the means to tell their own story, however.

Teagan Schmelzer, a Muscatine resident and YouTuber, hopes to change that through his video series, “In My Shoes.”

For Schmelzer, he feels the purpose of his videos is to help spread broad awareness, focusing on multiple subjects and multiple types of people with different backgrounds and struggles.

“Personally, I suffer with a lot of personal mental issues that aren’t diagnosed yet but are going to be diagnosed,” he said, explaining his inspiration for the series. “I’ve also worked with people in other jobs that are in poverty or are homeless even, and people that have suffered from mental illnesses like severe schizophrenia and people who have been felons or convicts. … I got to know a lot of people, and it seems like people today aren’t being as understood as they would like to be.”

The more that Schmelzer saw people being judged by “the cover of the book” instead of who they truly were, the more he wanted to help these people open up and share who they were, allowing others to properly understand them.

“They want people to understand that there’s not just the drugs or a mental illness, there’s a person behind all of it — and they deserve to have their voice heard,” he continued. “It’s something that just drove me (to create this series).”

Schmelzer posted his first “In My Shoes” video earlier this month. Four videos later, he has 175 subscribers. Along with people who are homeless or who have experienced homelessness, he has also spoken to a domestic violence survivor and a volunteer worker and hopes to speak with many more people across the Midwest, presenting their stories both through the internet and in-person.

“(Making these videos) has been awesome, I’ve loved it — and the different people I’ve talked to, I’ve learned so much already. Honestly, I just like listening to people. It’s something I’ve always been good at, just being able to let someone open everything up and not judge them at all,” he said.

His focus on connecting with the people he interviews has helped Schmelzer find people who are willing to go on camera and talk about personal issues or difficult topics. He said he spends time with them — ranging from several minutes to several hours — before even turning on the camera and makes it clear that he “doesn’t just want something from them.”

“One thing I would love to make clear is that I’m not looking to take advantage of people,” he said. “As I said, I suffer from mental illness and my social skills aren’t very good, but doing this over time has helped me. I’ve been able to build myself, and eventually I plan on making my own video about myself in the hopes of helping others who may have the same mental illnesses that I do.”

“I just want my channel to be something where people can take a step back, watch a video and listen to one person’s story — and maybe then they’ll understand what these people go through,” Schmelzer continued, adding that, along with helping those who are sharing their stories, he also hopes his channel could potentially influence and inspire others who may be experiencing similar issues or problems to seek help in their own lives.

To watch some of Schmelzer’s videos, visit https://www.youtube.com/c/MuscatineCreepcatchers/videos. Those interested in potentially being interviewed by Schmelzer can also reach out to him through his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/inmyshoes1.