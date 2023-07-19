With the big day less than two weeks away, preparations for RAGBRAI’s stop in Muscatine are nearly complete.

This year, Muscatine will be serving as the final meetup town for RAGBRAI, giving cyclists and their teams a chance to catch their breath on the way to Davenport. With the stop date scheduled for Saturday, July 29, residents are reminded to keep these visitors in mind as they ride through from around 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day.

The route begins on the west side of Muscatine on G28/Hershey Avenue, merging onto Mississippi Drive, exiting Riverside Park at the Cedar Street entrance as they get on Mulberry Avenue, proceeding through East 5th Street, Park Avenue, and finally Washington Street/Highway 22.

Nearby residents are urged to either park off the streets or on side streets to give cyclists plenty of space to ride, assuring the safety of both them and the parked cars.

Residents who are directly impacted by the route have been notified with door hangers, and RAGBRAI organizers have plans to minimize disruptions and allow for emergency services to remain accessible during the event. Impacted residents may choose to decorate their yards if they wish to help welcome RAGBRAI riders into Muscatine.

“We’ve gotten a lot of interest in the decorating competition, and I’ve heard that a lot of different organizations and individuals along the route will have their places decorated,” City Communication Manager Kevin Jenison said. “People are going and getting signs made to thank the people for coming to Muscatine and telling them to come back and visit longer when they can.”

Although the above-mentioned roads will not be closed to traffic, residents and motorists are encouraged to use extra precaution and patience, making sure to share the road with the RAGBRAI riders as they follow all safety and traffic guidelines.

As for the stop itself, Riverside Park and RAGBRAI Fest will be welcoming RAGBRAI riders and residents alike until at least 5 p.m. that day. For the riders, they can do a double dip in the Mississippi and enjoy freshly cut watermelon, cold drinks and a quick meal from one of the food trucks during their stop.

“I think the coolest thing about the stop in Muscatine is the double dip opportunity,” Jenison commented, “because this is the first time — and maybe the only time — that RAGBRAI will have the final day running from one river town to another along the Mississippi.”

Music will also be provided by a DJ from 8:30 to 11 a.m., with live music being played from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Many Downtown Muscatine businesses will also be open for those wanting to shop or dine locally.

According to Jenison, the two main sponsors for RAGBRAI Fest at this time are Bayer and KENT Corporation, with the planning committee still looking for sponsorships. Additionally, many local businesses have pitched in to help with various in-kind services at the event.

“There’s a lot of cooperation between the business community and this event that really makes it special for Muscatine,” Jenison said, seeing it as a chance to give many of this year’s participating cyclists a good first impression of Muscatine. “You always want to put your best foot forward, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

For residents who want to join in the fun and show their RAGBRAI support, they are encouraged to purchase a “Muscatine: One in a Melon” T-shirt to wear on the big day. They are available at Hy-Vee (2400 2nd Avenue), Harper’s Cycling & Fitness (1106 Grandview Avenue) or at the Merrill Soap Company (130 East 2nd Street). Any leftover shirts will be available for purchase during RAGBRAI Fest.

This year’s Muscatine RAGBRAI planning committee includes the City of Muscatine, Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Keep Muscatine Beautiful, Muscatine Community Foundation, United Way of Muscatine, and the Melon City Bike Club. To learn more about the event, its schedules or its related maps, residents can visit https://muscatine.com/ragbrai/.

PHOTOS: Julian Castro in Muscatine 071619-mus-castro-003 071619-mus-castro-006 071619-mus-castro-005 071619-mus-castro-010 071619-mus-castro-001 071619-mus-castro-007 071619-mus-castro-008 071619-mus-castro-002 071619-mus-castro-004 071619-mus-castro-009