Muscatine residents can give input on pit bull ban at meeting Thursday

MUSCATINE — As the “National Pit Bull Awareness Month” draws to a close, the Muscatine City Council will hear from the community about whether to lift a ban on pit bulls in Muscatine in place since Aug. 1, 2003.

On Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. the Muscatine City Council will hold a special public hearing to hear input on the pit bull ban and whether the council should take action to lift it. Until a change is made, pit bulls are not allowed inside the city. The discussion was initially going to take place in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 health crisis, the discussion was delayed until it was safe for the community to come together to give input.

The council discussed the issue during its Oct. 14 meeting, but no decision was reached, with the council saying it wanted to hear what the community had to say. During the meeting there was a split discussion, with at least three council members favoring keeping the ban in place. During the meeting, the council heard from city administrator Carol Webb and assistant Muscatine Police Chief Steve Snider on the issues surrounding the ban. Snider said on the night the ban was enacted, a city employee had been attacked by a pit bull.