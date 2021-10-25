Muscatine residents can give input on pit bull ban at meeting Thursday

MUSCATINE — As the “National Pit Bull Awareness Month” draws to a close, the Muscatine City Council will hear from the community about whether to lift a ban on pit bulls in Muscatine in place since Aug. 1, 2003.
On Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. the Muscatine City Council will hold a special public hearing to hear input on the pit bull ban and whether the council should take action to lift it. Until a change is made, pit bulls are not allowed inside the city. The discussion was initially going to take place in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 health crisis, the discussion was delayed until it was safe for the community to come together to give input.
The council discussed the issue during its Oct. 14 meeting, but no decision was reached, with the council saying it wanted to hear what the community had to say. During the meeting there was a split discussion, with at least three council members favoring keeping the ban in place. During the meeting, the council heard from city administrator Carol Webb and assistant Muscatine Police Chief Steve Snider on the issues surrounding the ban. Snider said on the night the ban was enacted, a city employee had been attacked by a pit bull.
On March 5, 2020, the Council voted 6-1 to direct staff to prepare a change to city code, striking the pit bull ban. During discussion, the Council agreed there needed to be community input, as well as input from the state humane society. On March 19, 2020, which was the first meeting held by conference call because of the COVID-19 health crisis, council member John Jindrich asked the issue be tabled until the June 2021 meeting, which at the time was thought to be the first in-depth meeting to be held in chambers. Council agreed to hold the conversation in person. Only recently has the council begun holding meetings open to the public again.
The council previously had a discussion about the pit bull ban in January 2016. During the meeting, in which the council upheld the ban, the lower level and balcony were filled with people showing support to repeal the ban.
During the Oct. 14 meeting, the council agreed that whether the pit bull ban is removed, it is still time to review the city’s animal codes, saying that 2003 was the last time the code was examined and modified.