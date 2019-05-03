MUSCATINE — On Thursday night, the public had a chance to tell city officials what development they want along 2nd Street in downtown Muscatine.
During a public hearing before the City Council meeting, representatives from Bolton and Menk, engineering firm on the project, said the project is about 10 percent complete and at a point where residents' ideas can be worked in.
Casey Byers, landscape architect, said the project will be completed in three phases to "develop a manageable based project both financially and from an impact standpoint." Tentatively, preliminary design work will continue until July, final design development into November, and review and approval between November and January. Bidding would be in early 2020.
First phase is full reconstruction of Iowa, Cedar, Sycamore streets intersections with sidewalk and curb replacement on 2nd Street. Curbs and sidewalks replaced on Iowa, Sycamore and Cedar streets to Mississippi Drive, to "establish a pedestrian connection to Mississippi Drive and the riverfront" Byers said, and would focus on the aesthetics of the corridor and pedestrian space. It will emulate work done on the Mississippi Drive project such as color scheme, limestone elements, and decorative monuments.
The second and third phases would include sidewalk and curb replacement along Pine, Chestnut and Walnut Streets, asphalt overlay or patching and repaving parking areas.
Residents have expressed concerns about the presence of parking meters, planting of trees, the condition of existing businesses storefronts and construction affecting the business economy.
Jim Harbaugh, lead engineer, said there are no plans to put parking meters on 2nd Street. There were few trees included in the plans, he said, because plans require accounting for tree growth, but there are several species to consider. Electronic message boards with community information or directions to civic locations such as the library are also an option for landmarks proposed in the project.
City engineer Jim Edgmond said the city is putting money into 2nd Street because it needs the repairs, regardless of what the businesses look like. He said the city will rehab the pavement. City Administrator Gregg Mandsager said as part of the Urban Renewal Plan, there will be a facade improvement program for businesses similar to the small business forgivable loan program. Jay Brady from Stanley Consultants said when a corridor is improved, generally that leads to better economic activity.
Harbaugh said because there is less utility work involved in the 2nd Streetscape Project than Mississippi Drive, progress will be seen faster.
In other business:
Mayor Diana Broderson swore in three police officers: Quintin Whittaker, Cesar Cabrera and Albert Dabit, and firefighter Reece Hall.
Council approved the third and final reading of an ordinance amendment to include the Public Art Advisory Commission, and an ordinance establishing a tax increment financing district for 216 Sycamore Street where Hershey Development and Bush Development is converting the building into a mixed-use commercial and residential structure. Before council approved the ordinance on the second and final reading, there was discussion about waiving the third reading.
Councilman Kelcey Brackett said he understands reasons for waiving that reading, but would like to see those reasons included on agenda items. In the past, he has advocated for all three readings, so the public may comment. Councilman Allen Harvey agreed, and said there should be an explanation for shortening the process.
Mandsager said approving on two readings is routine, but staff would provide more information in the future.
The speed limit at Bidwell Road and the Highway 61 Bypass was increased from 25 miles per hour to 35 mph. Public Works Director Brian Stineman said traffic data showed drivers were exiting the bypass at 35 miles per hour and the speed limit increase is "more of a common sense type of thing as you're coming into town."
Stineman also said crews are walking the levee 24 hours a day to watch the flooding, and the city was in contact with HNI, Grain Processing Corp and Muscatine Power and Water, which monitor levees near those buildings. He told people not to cross flood barriers and to stay out of flood waters.
"We're where we need to be as far as our flood fight goes," he said.
Council entered closed session to discuss strategy with lawyers regarding a "personal injury/property damage" lawsuit and a "employment related" lawsuit, according to the agenda. Both items included a request to approve a settlement agreement recommended by counsel and Iowa Communities Assurance Pool (ICAP), the city's property and casualty insurance provider.
