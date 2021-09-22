Muscatine residents invited to come learn about fire safety at Public Safety Open House

MUSCATINE — Fire Prevention Month is right around the corner, and to celebrate, the various branches of Muscatine public safety are planning on coming together for the annual Public Safety Open House.
This year’s open house will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Public Safety Building, located at 312 E 5th St. The open house will feature presentations and activities from the Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department, and Muscatine Community Joint Communications.
“It feels good to be preparing for the open house again. I think we do a great job with this event each year, and we’ve got a great team that’s really enthusiastic about it this year,” Battalion Chief Ted Hillard said, “We’re hoping to have a good turnout and a safe turnout. The main objective of everything we do at the Fire Department is safety, so we’re hoping that we can get people in here and educate them.”
The theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Month, as set by the National Fire Protection Association is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” Kids will have the opportunity to make their way through a smoke house to learn how to exit a smoke-filled house safely.
Hillard said doing the activities with kids who attend the event is one of the most enjoyable parts of the open house for him.
“It’s very enjoyable for all the firefighters to watch,” he said.
The Fire Department will also demonstrate cooking using a turkey fryer, and a rope rescue rappel off the aerial tower.
“This isn’t just a kid event. We’re going to show you what we would do in an emergency situation if we have to rappel down to an area to get someone off of a building or a cliff,” Hillard said. “With the turkey fryer, we’re going to show people what happens when you put a frozen turkey into oil when the fryer is too full and too hot. In the past, we’ve had some decks and houses burnt down and we’ve had some people get hurt and even die from turkey frying mishaps. So we thought this would be the perfect time to have a demonstration like this, given that we’re coming up on Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Fire department staff will offer a miniature physical agility station for young guests and a hands-only CPR skill station, along with several other displays and activities. The Muscatine Police Department and the sheriff’s department will have their K-9 officers on hand for guests to meet and learn about.
The police department will also have a taser demonstration every half-hour, a demonstration of the Muscatine Police robot, and displays of the department’s squad car, armored vehicle and tactical equipment. The sheriff’s department will display its squad cars, boats and other related items while MUSCOM will be opening up its dispatch area for limiting viewing. MUSCOM will serve popcorn and host outside games.
Throughout the event, the fire department will focus on recruitment through the upcoming return of its Explorers program, a volunteer class that teaches participants how to be firefighters.
“We really want to educate the Muscatine public on recruitment retention, just as much as we want to educate everyone on fire safety skills and skills that can be used in an emergency,” Hillard said. “We’re showing kids the dangers of what could happen, and since we haven’t had this event in a year, even if families were at it before, there could still be something new that their child could learn that could save somebody’s life.”
For any questions relating to the open house event, call the Muscatine Fire Department at 563-263-9233.