Muscatine residents press for MPW to change to renewable energy

Huston reported MP&W's system remained stable throughout the Texas emergency and was even able to sell energy into the market, possibly adding $1 million of income in February. "Actually, having coal fired generation worked really well for us," said Huston. "We were actually able to sell some extra energy into the grid."

Huston said the Texas situation will be studied for months and years to come. He said improper winterization was probably the biggest factor. "That was probably the driving factor," Huston said. "Wind was a significant issue, but there just wasn't as much wind."

And Huston is astonished at the bills being sent to utility customers in Texas, sometimes in the thousands of dollars. "I don't think there's any way we would have sent those bills out," he said. "We know our customer service staff would never allow that to happen."