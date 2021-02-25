Muscatine residents press for MPW to change to renewable energy

MUSCATINE - The planning continues at Muscatine Power and Water to switch from coal fired to natural gas fired power generation, and some local residents continue to press for more reliance on renewable energy.
Muscatine resident Jean Clark told Tuesday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees that she is particularly concerned because of the recent energy disaster in Texas.
"Texas has been on the news a lot," said Clark. "The grid is the concern I have, especially the transmission line, as you go to a natural gas plant. Might we be better off for the community if we invest in more renewables?"
Freedom Malik, renewable energy advocate for Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM), requested on behalf of CLAM that MP&W commit to going 100% renewable by 2030. "A public commitment makes a goal by which we can measure progress," Malik said. "With a commitment to clean energy, we will save money, we will save water, and that will save lives."
Other than thanks and praise to Clark and Malik for their enthusiasm from Board Chair Susan Eversmeyer, there were no direct responses from board members or staff. But the issues were addressed as the meeting unfolded.
General Manager Gage Huston said local generation is a significant benefit for the community. "The generation staff worked tirelessly to not only ensure our families, friends, and neighbors had power, but to protect the integrity of the power grid," he said.
Huston reported MP&W's system remained stable throughout the Texas emergency and was even able to sell energy into the market, possibly adding $1 million of income in February. "Actually, having coal fired generation worked really well for us," said Huston. "We were actually able to sell some extra energy into the grid."
Huston said the Texas situation will be studied for months and years to come. He said improper winterization was probably the biggest factor. "That was probably the driving factor," Huston said. "Wind was a significant issue, but there just wasn't as much wind."
And Huston is astonished at the bills being sent to utility customers in Texas, sometimes in the thousands of dollars. "I don't think there's any way we would have sent those bills out," he said. "We know our customer service staff would never allow that to happen."
Doug White, director of power production and supply, provided an extensive update, dubbed "Power the Future," on power supply planning activities. Staff is investigating costs, system and regulatory requirements, and design options to be used for the comprehensive analysis on proposed solar and the planned combined heat and power gas-fired generating plant, he reported. A 30 megawatt solar installation proposed to be located in the Water Utility's Grandview Avenue well field is being investigated. It could increase MP&W's renewable energy production to about 13.5% of its total native energy needs. White added further analysis is ongoing for a phased transition from coal-fired to natural gas- fired generation. "Decreasing our carbon footprint will have a positive impact for the community and the environment," White concluded.
SAFETY RECORD
2020 was the safest year on record for MP&W employees, Huston reported. Records going back to 1972 show the lowest ever reportable injuries in 2020.
"We could not have accomplished this without our staff prioritizing safety," said Huston. "One of our core values is creating a culture of safety with the belief that safety is everyone's responsibility and all accidents are preventable."
PENSION REPORT
MP&W's Employee Pension Plan did well in 2020 and is in good shape going forward, reported Dan Sirdoreus with Principal Group. The board has received regular updates on the plan since the financial collapse of 2008. Sirdoreus said 2020 started with a bright outlook and was slowed by COVID-19, but the market recovered, resulting in a 16% return for the plan. "Most things worked pretty well in the portfolio," he said. "Covid-19 will continue to play a big part, but the market will react to that." Other factors will be the stimulus, inflation, and bond deals, Sirdoreus added.
FTH UPDATE
Officials are hopeful the end is near for the drawn out Fiber to the Home Project. Erika Cox, director of customer and technology experience, reported 213 customers remained to be installed at the end of January, and shutdown of the Legacy system began Feb. 1. She said weather has caused some delay in project completion. "We're probably going to be pushed out one month, but that still works within our timeline," Cox told the board.
FINANCIAL REPORT
MP&W's three utilities have started the new year by performing well above budget.
A January loss of $300,247 was budgeted for the Electric Utility, but profit of $421,198 was posted. Profit of $46,787 was budgeted for the Water Utility, but actual profit was $104,729. And instead of the budgeted loss of $9,636, the Communications Utility posted profit of $148,959. "It was a good month," commented Mark Roberts, Director of Finance and Administrative Services. "We're starting out in a good way."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board ratified expenditures and transactions for January totaling $8,603,240.
The board approved Change Order No. 2 of $266,480 for the Mississippi Drive Corridor Underground Phase One Cable Pull Project and approved final acceptance of the project at a total cost of $1,423,710.
The board approved Change Order No. 1 of $102,749 for the Fiber to the Home Project, related to installations at multiple dwelling units and large commercial facilities.
The board approved a revision to the Water Utility Customer Service Rules and extension of water service to the Fairway Oaks Subdivision, located across Highway 38 from the Municipal Golf Course.