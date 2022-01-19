Muscatine residents warned against feeding Canada geese

MUSCATINE — With the "fowl" weather in Muscatine recently, the city reports many sightings of Canada geese grazing outside their normal habitat of Weed Park. The public is being urged to be cautious around the geese and to avoid feeding them, especially during the winter months.
The Muscatine Police Department and Animal Control report that geese have been spotted wandering around the Muscatine urban areas recently and this is causing concern for the safety of the birds. The Parks and Recreation Department also reports the number of geese in the area is much more manageable than four years ago after the aerators were removed from the Weed park lagoon in 2018 as part of the Goose Management Program.
“We were given several options for maintaining the population of the geese by the Iowa DNR (Department of Natural Resources)” Nick Gow, Superintendent of Parks, said. “We considered all of the options and determined that removing the aerators was what we wanted to try first. Staff is open to further discussion on how to best manage the geese population at the lagoon with the overall goal of providing safety for all in Weed Park.”
In 2018, the city consulted with the Muscatine County Conservation and the DNR to implement a geese management program at the lagoon in Weed Park. In the years leading up to winter 2018, concerns were expressed about the mess the geese population left in the park and surrounding areas.
The aerators were removed from the lagoon in 2018 and have not been used since. The staff believes the geese management program is a success with a reduction of excrement on the trail and surrounding areas of the park. Geese need a source of water during the winter for drinking and feather maintenance and will concentrate on even small ponds that maintain open water areas with aeration systems. These concentrations of geese can pose a threat to human health or safety.
According to the Management Guidelines for Controlling Canada Geese published by the DNR, Giant Canada Geese find urban environments attractive because they have all the habitat elements important to the birds. As urbanization increases, migration decreases.
The city also warns feeding the birds can be a mistake and can harm the health of the birds. The DNR says the birds need to find natural food.