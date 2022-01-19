Muscatine residents warned against feeding Canada geese

MUSCATINE — With the "fowl" weather in Muscatine recently, the city reports many sightings of Canada geese grazing outside their normal habitat of Weed Park. The public is being urged to be cautious around the geese and to avoid feeding them, especially during the winter months.

The Muscatine Police Department and Animal Control report that geese have been spotted wandering around the Muscatine urban areas recently and this is causing concern for the safety of the birds. The Parks and Recreation Department also reports the number of geese in the area is much more manageable than four years ago after the aerators were removed from the Weed park lagoon in 2018 as part of the Goose Management Program.

“We were given several options for maintaining the population of the geese by the Iowa DNR (Department of Natural Resources)” Nick Gow, Superintendent of Parks, said. “We considered all of the options and determined that removing the aerators was what we wanted to try first. Staff is open to further discussion on how to best manage the geese population at the lagoon with the overall goal of providing safety for all in Weed Park.”