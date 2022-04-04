Muscatine restaurants say costs are rising, but they are finding ways to stay open

MUSCATINE — An outbreak of avian flu is increasing food prices.

Several Iowa counties have had outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or HPAI, in its bird population. More than 8 million birds have been sickened, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture.

The disease has caused an increase in egg and chicken prices, another in a string of price shocks for restaurants that are already grappling with pandemic supply and labor shortages. Since the pandemic, eggs, chicken, pork, beef and cooking oil have all increased in price.

Boni Alimoski, owner of the Waffle & Pancake House, said he's seen it firsthand.

“The price of eggs right now have almost tripled in the last month … and I go between 10-20 dozens of eggs a week,” Alimoski said. “Bacon is another item that tends to go up and down (in price) every week. The price of cheese has also been going up.”

Alimoski compares prices at restaurant food suppliers Sysco and US Foods to find the best combination of price and quality.

“We might have to increase our prices because we’re trying to keep up with everybody,” Alimoski said. “We hate doing it, and we try not to do it too often, because we want to take care of our customers, but we want to make sure that we stay in business, too.”

Members of his family own restaurants in Muscatine County and have also experienced price increases.

“With everything that’s going on in the world, inflation is affecting not only the bigger businesses but also small mom-and-pop shops," he said. "We’re trying, but in the end it’s always the smaller person that gets hit more than the bigger person.”

Alimoski said he did not plan to cut operating hours or temporarily take items off the menu. Instead, he will continue to comparison shop.

“Even if I have to drive outside of state, I would do it to keep my doors open,” he said. “I will not take items off the menu, and I will not close my doors. Even if it gets to the point where it’s that hard (to keep the doors open), I’ll figure out other ways to do it. I want to thank everyone for supporting not only myself but my brothers and my parents. We’re not going anywhere. We’re still here, and we’re going to fight, so I encourage people to keep shopping locally.”

Mike Kleist, owner of Boonie’s on the Avenue, said food prices were up, as were the price of supplies, like take-out containers. He recently raised wages, understanding inflation of food costs and the cost of living impact his staff, too.

“When I see (my employees) come in and work 40 hours a week and only take home $400, knowing that everything is going up, I have to give them raises so they stay. They don’t ask; I do it because (of) the economic impact that all of this is having on them,” Kleist said.

Boonie’s customer base has held strong, Kleist said, but they see less revenue each month and are using pandemic relief from the Paycheck Protection Program to keep Boonie’s running smoothly.

“Even though our business is great, we’re not benefiting from it,” Kleist said. “We’re just really lucky right now because I have wonderful employees that want to work and are willing to work. This situation is easy for me to handle right now because I’m so pleased with my employees and the amount of business that we have. We’re blessed and appreciate the business of our customers more than I could ever say.”

