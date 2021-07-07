Muscatine Riverbend Tae Kwon Do compete, win at national championships

Brayde said he first got into Tae Kwon Do because when he was five years old he wanted to be like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Five years and a black belt later, he said he enjoys taking his Tae Kwon Do classes.

“I’m one of the highest ranks there, and as you go higher up into the ranks, you get more comfortable there,” he said. “I’m there for four to five hours a week, maybe, and it’s something I really enjoy.”

Brayde said he would also like to try and compete in nationals again next year.

Their father, Randy Smith, was proud of them both and said that putting his kids into Riverbend Tae Kwon Do was probably the best decision that he and his wife ever made.

“(Tae Kwon Do) teaches so many life skills like confidence and discipline, and every belt is a new goal so when they achieve it, they’re so proud of themselves and it makes them want to work harder towards their next goal,” Randy said. “Although I’m extremely proud of the results at nationals, I’m more proud of how they represented themselves and their school as a whole, winning and losing with grace.”