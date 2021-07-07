Muscatine Riverbend Tae Kwon Do compete, win at national championships

MUSCATINE — Last month, on June 18 and 19, Muscatine’s Riverbend Tae Kwon Do sent four competitors to this year’s national championships competition in Jenks, Okla.
Out of the 392 competitors who came from all over the country to compete in this year’s nationals, the four from Muscatine saw some excellent results.
Siblings Kennidi Smith, 8, and Brayde Smith, 10, competed in nationals for the first time. In the student competition, Kennidi placed first in Forms, as well as in Point Sparring.
Kennidi, who will soon be transitioning out of the junior class and into Riverbend’s adult class, said her mother had signed her up for Tae Kwon Do, but she enjoys doing it now.
“I was a little nervous (about Nationals), but I had fun,” she said. “I felt very excited about placing first, but I also felt a little bad because I think I kicked one of the girls a little too hard. I didn’t mean to though.”
Kennidi said she would have to think about going back to nationals next year, but that she probably would be returning.
Brayde placed first in Weapons. He also placed sixth in Forms and eighth in Point Sparring.
“I was nervous about (nationals), but it wasn’t as scary as people were describing it,” he said. “There were three judges there, and one of the three judges created my form that I was running. He gave me a 9.8.”
Brayde said he first got into Tae Kwon Do because when he was five years old he wanted to be like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. Five years and a black belt later, he said he enjoys taking his Tae Kwon Do classes.
“I’m one of the highest ranks there, and as you go higher up into the ranks, you get more comfortable there,” he said. “I’m there for four to five hours a week, maybe, and it’s something I really enjoy.”
Brayde said he would also like to try and compete in nationals again next year.
Their father, Randy Smith, was proud of them both and said that putting his kids into Riverbend Tae Kwon Do was probably the best decision that he and his wife ever made.
“(Tae Kwon Do) teaches so many life skills like confidence and discipline, and every belt is a new goal so when they achieve it, they’re so proud of themselves and it makes them want to work harder towards their next goal,” Randy said. “Although I’m extremely proud of the results at nationals, I’m more proud of how they represented themselves and their school as a whole, winning and losing with grace.”
“Kennidi knocked it out of the park at nationals, and Brayde is one of our biggest success stories with just how far he’s excelled,” Master and co-owner of Riverbend Tae Kwon Do Jamie Cavazos said. “It was really cool seeing them both compete.”
Among competing instructors, Cavazos placed first in his Forms competition, as well as in Breaking. With this win, he is now a five-time national champion in Tae Kwon Do. Cavazos also placed second in Point Sparring. Aiden Sears, another instructor from Riverbend, placed second in Board Breaking, third in Forms and 11th in Point Sparring.
Although he is still proud of his most recent wins, Cavazos, who has been teaching Tae Kwon Do since 1987, said he considers himself to be on the “tail end of his competitive career” and would rather focus on his students and their growth and successes.
For Cavazos, teaching and seeing how Tae Kwon Do changes his students’ lives for the better is the most important thing to him. He is also glad that he can use his skills as an instructor to give back to his hometown.
“I just can’t imagine not teaching Tae Kwon Do at this point, I’ve been doing it for so long,” Cavazos said. “I just enjoy seeing how martial arts changes people. For those shy kids, it gives them self-confidence, and for those kids with plenty of confidence, it still gives them discipline.
"Martial arts has that ability to give each student exactly what they need in that moment.”