Muscatine Riverfront opens gas dock this weekend, slip rentals also available
Muscatine Boat Harbor

Starting this weekend, the Muscatine Gas Dock is open for customers, weather permitting.

MUSCATINE – The Muscatine Gas Dock opens for the season on Friday, weather permitting.

The Gas Dock opens at 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, and will be open until mid-October from 5 to 7 p.m. Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It's closed during inclement weather.

Gas and diesel are available, along with a pump out service, — free with purchase of fuel or $5 without purchase. For service outside of those hours call Parks and Rec at 563-263-0241 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Muscatine Municipal Boat Harbor is open, offering a place to store boats for the season. There are eight slips available for houseboats and 48 slips for smaller, pleasure, and speed boats. All slips are non-covered and each is equipped with electricity and water.

Slip rentals are currently being taken now, call the Parks and Rec office, or email the office at parksoffice@muscatineiowa.gov, to make a reservation.

