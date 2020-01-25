MUSCATINE — Eagle watching in January is a tradition in Muscatine and other river towns, and this year is no different.
The Muscatine Riverfront Park held its annual Eagle Watch at the Pearl City Station Saturday. It was part of Eagles & Ivories weekend, which included several jazz and ragtime concerts at multiple venues.
Winter is the prime viewing time for bald eagles. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources reported the eagle population in Iowa rises from 500 to 3,000 in the winter, with many eagles coming from Canada, Wisconsin and Minnesota to hunt for food in the Mississippi.
“Bald eagles are migrating this time of year,” Dave Bakke said. Bakke is a naturalist from the Muscatine County Conservation Board. “Many communities along the Mississippi host events like these, so us hosting one here is handy for the people who live in Muscatine. The fact that we have eagles here, I think it’s a lot of fun.”
Bakke enjoys meeting and visiting with people interested in eagles, and helping visitors spot eagles through one of the viewing telescopes provided at the event. “It’s fun to help them get that experience.”
Katherine Hollingsworth and her grandson, Noah, were at the event for the first time. Noah is interested in bird watching, and especially wanted to see some raptors.
“This is a really nice event,” said Katherine, “It’s good when kids take an interest in the environment and animals.”
Michelle Berns, another naturalist from Muscatine’s Conservation Board, said the event was a way to build awareness. “It helps us build awareness for our eagles, and it helps us spread information, to get people aware of the national resources in the area.”
One of these resources, the Raptor Advocacy Rehabilitation & Education (RARE) Group, which is sponsored by All Seasons Glass in Muscatine, held live raptor programs that Saturday, helping residents get an even closer look at these majestic birds.
“This is our second year doing a program for this event,” said Sonja Hadenreldt from RARE, “We talk about different raptors, the differences between day and night raptors, and just what we can do to help with conservation.” During their presentation, they showed off a red-tailed hawk named Mo and a barn owl named Bano.
In 2019, RARE treated 125 raptors, and with it soon being mating season with plenty of adult and baby raptors to soon watch out for, the group will be very busy in the next few months. “We have a rehabilitation clinic in Iowa City,” Hadenreldt said, “A lot of the calls we get are people just wondering what to do. In a lot of cases, we’re educating people on what to do when they find a baby raptor.”
Other conservation groups provided plenty of information on Iowa’s natural habitat, including Port Louisa National Wildlife Refuge, US Army Corps of Engineers, the Nature Conservancy, and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach program. There was also coffee, hot chocolate and children’s crafts where they could make their own eagle mask.
“It really is a nice family event with lots of great information,” Bakke said.
