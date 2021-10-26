Muscatine road projects progress as winter looms

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(The Grandview project) is not really behind schedule, but the supply issues have kind of slowed down the stages of it,” Jenison said. ‘We just have to keep an eye on the weather and see how it goes. We still have quite a bit of time between now and Thanksgiving, which is traditionally the end of the construction season.”

Heuer is planning to pave a portion of Grandview from the railroad crossing to Musser as early as this week. The section of Grandview remains open to northbound traffic but drivers can expect delays. The contractor recommends through traffic take Sampson to Stewart Road to Oregon to Grandview in order to bypass the project. The contractor also anticipates beginning to prepare the riverside portion of Grandview Avenue from Oregon to Pearl for paving as early as this week.

The Park Avenue lane conversion project is in its final stages with work on the water valve box outs and a repair to a damaged pedestrian ramp being completed this week in the northbound lane. Paint stripping has been delayed by recent rain. The center lane will be closed to traffic to allow for the paint stripping work to proceed safely. Traffic signal activation by Muscatine Power and Water and removal of traffic control devices will follow completion. The tentative date for Park Avenue to be fully reopened is Nov. 3.