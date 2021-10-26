Muscatine road projects progress as winter looms

MUSCATINE — Despite supply chain problems that have caused delays, two Muscatine streets projects are continuing to progress, with one slated to be completed next week.
Communications director Kevin Jenison said both the Grandview Avenue Project and the Park Avenue 4-to-3 Lane Conversion Project were delayed due to problems in the supply lines. The Park Avenue project is expected to be complete in about two weeks, while work will continue on this year’s section of the Grandview Project until Thanksgiving.
“We have survived the supply chain problems,” Jenison said. “One project is wrapping up and the other is coming along. Not as quickly as we would like, but it is making progress.”
The Park Avenue project is expected to be complete during the first week of November when the striping and the activation of traffic signals is complete. The Grandview Avenue project is nearing the end of the first year of the two-year project with work concentrated from Pearl to Musser.
Grandview Avenue remains limited to northbound traffic from the South Houser/Sampson intersection to Pearl Street but part of that limited traffic has now been moved to the new pavement. Heuer Construction opened the new pavement from Oregon to Pearl to traffic on Monday. Drivers who use the new detour route from Oregon to Pearl are reminded to drive slowly and remain alert as it remains a construction zone. Fines are doubled in construction areas and the speed limit is 25 mph.
“(The Grandview project) is not really behind schedule, but the supply issues have kind of slowed down the stages of it,” Jenison said. ‘We just have to keep an eye on the weather and see how it goes. We still have quite a bit of time between now and Thanksgiving, which is traditionally the end of the construction season.”
Heuer is planning to pave a portion of Grandview from the railroad crossing to Musser as early as this week. The section of Grandview remains open to northbound traffic but drivers can expect delays. The contractor recommends through traffic take Sampson to Stewart Road to Oregon to Grandview in order to bypass the project. The contractor also anticipates beginning to prepare the riverside portion of Grandview Avenue from Oregon to Pearl for paving as early as this week.
The Park Avenue lane conversion project is in its final stages with work on the water valve box outs and a repair to a damaged pedestrian ramp being completed this week in the northbound lane. Paint stripping has been delayed by recent rain. The center lane will be closed to traffic to allow for the paint stripping work to proceed safely. Traffic signal activation by Muscatine Power and Water and removal of traffic control devices will follow completion. The tentative date for Park Avenue to be fully reopened is Nov. 3.
Jenison said the project went well and there were few surprises. While the hope was for the project to be complete at the end of September, the ending is expected to be the middle of next week, when it will be fully open to traffic. He said two lanes are currently open along the avenue.
All work is weather dependent and inclement weather may delay progress.
While an asphalting project is scheduled for 2022, Jenison says other than the second year of the Grandview project no major road reconstruction projects are expected. He said more discussion on this would be given by the Muscatine City Council during its budgeting season in January.