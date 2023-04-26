The Muscatine High School robotics team gathered Monday at the Black Pearl Café to celebrate its top-200 showing at the FIRST Robotics Competition in Houston.

According to Lead Coach Chris Hoffman, this is the second year in a row that the team — Fire Island Robotics FRC 6420 — has made it to the World Championships. Last year, it qualified because of STEM outreach activities. This year, however, was the first time that the team qualified purely on the ability of their robot, first winning a spot through regionals competition in St. Louis.

“It’s nice to have a very well-rounded team that builds a great robot that’s good enough to qualify but also, at the same time, does a lot of STEM outreach in their community,” Hoffman said, making sure to emphasize his gratitude for all the support the team has received from local businesses and sponsors.

“This team has continued to grow in new areas, and even though the robot did really well as far as scoring and placing in the competitions, we were also very proud that the team built a robot that passed inspection the very first time each time we went to a competition,” he continued. “They also built a robot that was able to be ready and test-driven before we got to the first competition.”

Overall, the team placed 26th in their division, finishing in the top third. The occasion was also considered to be one of the best performances that the team has ever done at a competition.

“For us to finish in the top 200, essentially, is just an amazing thing,” Hoffman said.

Several students on the team, such as senior Ethan Mattes and juniors Jobani Romo and Drake Minder, had the opportunity to go to the World Championships last year. While this didn't deter any of their excitement for going again this year, they saw it in a different light.

“I was able to watch from both an older kid’s and from a leader’s point of view, and I was really able to watch some of the younger kids who may be starting to step up into a leader position be amazed by ideas they might have never thought of before and start to grow in the same ways I remember myself doing. That was probably the coolest thing I saw there,” Mattes said.

“Overall, I felt pretty confident,” Romo said. “Compared to last year, I was just a scouter that just looked at robots and kind of tallied them. This year, I was more focused on actually fixing our robot and improving it so it didn’t break down on the field.”

“Knowing what I knew from last year, I was kind of prepared and knew what was going to happen, but I was also really excited for all the new people on the team who hadn’t seen it yet,” Minder added.

When thinking about what he’s learned from these experiences, Mattes recalled how he originally thought that being part of a robotics team was learning all the “hard” skills, like how to use certain tools and how to build things. Over the years, however, he’s found importance and appreciation in the “soft” skills that being on the team also teaches, like leadership and managing others.

“I think these are the most important things that I’ve taken away from it, just leading people in general is a lot harder than it seems,” he said.

As for Romo and Minder, both shared that they have appreciated all the STEM and mechanic skills they have learned through being on the team, from learning how to use tools properly to learning how to apply knowledge they’ve already learned into making a better finished product.

“Since I’ve joined robotics, everything in STEM has just been boosted so much, and it’s crazy how much I’ve learned in these past two years,” Minder said.

Romo also felt that he learned how to talk to people more during his time at robotics competitions, saying, “The way I talk doesn’t really communicate with others that well, so I have to improve on that, and also I am looking to be a team sub-lead. It’s going to be a lot of responsibility, so it’s something I have to learn to shoulder while also improving on more things.”

Looking ahead, Hoffman said he expects the students to spend their summer working on improvements and new skills or ideas inspired by what they saw at the World Championships. Those interested in joining the MHS robotics team can reach out to Hoffman either through the Fire Island Instagram page, the Fire Island Robotics Facebook page or by calling the high school and asking for Hoffman.

Knowing how much it has done for him, Minder encouraged other students to give it a shot, emphasizing how much he’s enjoyed it: “You’ll learn so much in such a small amount of time, and you’ll have fun while doing it. I’ve never regretted it, and I’ve loved it every step of the way.”