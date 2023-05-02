Sarah Lande, who serves as a member of the Muscatine Rotary Club, has been awarded the Paul E. Hellwege Guardian of Integrity Award for all the diplomatic work that she’s done within the club.

According to Naomi DeWinter, current president of the Muscatine Rotary Club, this is the first time a Rotarian from the Muscatine club has been given this award. The annual award was first introduced in 2010 and is meant as a way to recognize those members who “exemplify the attributes and passion for ethics and integrity” in their lives as well as those who have made contributions that have “strengthened and fostered development of integrity and ethical practices.”

“We are thrilled that Sarah has been recognized by the district for her integrity and service which has affected people on a local, regional and national stage,” DeWinter said. “(Lande) has been a member of Muscatine Rotary for over 35 years. I’m certain she will continue to work on citizen diplomacy and bringing people closer together.”

Perhaps Lande’s biggest accomplishment throughout her time within the Muscatine Rotary Club has been helping establish a sister-state relationship between Iowa and the Hebei province in China. This has included several exchanges of people and culture between the two states, including a visit from Chinese leader and friend of Lande’s, Xi Jinping.

Lande was nominated for the award by local leaders such as Tony Joseph, Dan Stein and Jan Berris, who serves as vice president of the national committee on U.S.-China relationships. Through these nominations, it was made clear that Lande has lived by the Rotary Club’s main tenets of being truthful through authenticity, fair, understanding and building goodwill and better friendships for the benefit of all concerned.

