Muscatine Running Club holds 20th annual New Year's Day Fun Run

Running into the New Year

MUSCATINE - With the weather proving to be fairly mild over the New Year's holiday, the Muscatine Running Club was able to continue its annual tradition. A total of 24 runners and walkers met at Dell Wagner’s house on Jan. 1 for the 20th annual New Year’s Day Fun Run/Walk.

Those who participated were (front row) Scott Colford, Carmen Peterson, Rick Pahl, Ahren Gross, Peggy Bailey, Paula Gillespie, Jeanne Pfiffer, Allison Hinz. 2nd Row: Bill Ryan, Steve Hammann, Becky Hammann, Janet McDaniel, Rick McDaniel, Ozzie Mendoza, (back row) Chris Foxen, Pete Wyatt, Teri Lyon, Lee Juehring, Ann Harrison, Megan Randoll, Dell Wagner, Terry Curry, Ralph Lake II and Kenny Osborn.

