Muscatine Running Club opens registration for 2021 Turkey Trot

MUSCATINE – This week, the Muscatine Running Club and the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department opened registration for the 2021 Turkey Trot Fun Run.

It will be Saturday, November 20 at the Muscatine Municipal Golf Course. The first race, the one-mile children’s race for kids ages 14 or younger, will begin at 10 a.m. while the three-mile 15 years or older race will begin at 10:30 a.m.

This will be the first Turkey Trot since 2019, as last year’s Turkey Trot was cancelled due to concerns regarding the pandemic as well as Governor Reynolds’ guidelines prohibiting large, mask-less gatherings.

Participants must predict their running or walking time without using watches or timing devices.

Once both runs have concluded, one person in each division —ages 11 and under, 12 to 14, 19 and under, 20 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 and over — who comes closes to their predicted time will be awarded a frozen turkey to take home.

Registration for the race costs $15 before Monday, November 1, and $20 after Nov. 1. Registration will be open on the day of the event, however if a participant registers after Nov. 1 or on the day of the event, it is not guaranteed that they will receive a T-shirt. To register for the Turkey Trot, visit http://www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/.

