Muscatine Running Club prepares for this year's Watermelon Stampede

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Running Club is hosting the 45th annual Watermelon Stampede in August.

The Kids Watermelon Stampede will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 and the Watermelon Stampede 5K and 10K will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“This year is kind of a special one with it being the 45th anniversary of the event,” Race Director Dell Wagner said. “It’s hard to believe that back in 1978 is when the first one was held.”

This year, the children’s race will be held at the Muscatine Community YMCA. The 5K and 10K, will start on Iowa Avenue between 3rd and 4th streets.

“We hope to have a crowd of about 300 on Saturday and maybe 100 children on Friday night,” Wagner said. "The competition for recreational dollars is really intense now, so we understand that and we take what we get and I think we’ll have a reasonable turn-out. Approximately 25% of our participants are from out of town, and that bodes well for the reputation of the race itself and the Muscatine Community.”

Participating kids will receive a free Frisbee while other runners will receive a commemorative keychain to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the run. Home-grown watermelons will be offered as top prizes in each age groups. There will be water and snacks available for participants after the race.

Wagner said the running club prides itself that the Watermelon Stampede is a hometown race at its very core and one that anyone can enjoy whether they run or walk.

“I think it’ll be a good and really fun event,” he said. “It’s a race, but we encourage walkers to participate too.”

For information, entry and registration forms can be found at www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/. Registration for the 5K and 10K is $20 per participant, with local cross-country runners and coaches offered a discount at $10. Registration for the kids’ race is also $10, or a $25 late registration fee.