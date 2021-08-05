Muscatine Running Club to hold 44th Annual Watermelon Stampede on Aug. 20 and 21

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll also have high school cross country athletes, and we offer them a discount so that they can run the event, and we’ll have some cross country runners from other area schools too,” he said.

As for some of the alterations that were seen at last year’s stampede, only a couple will be making a return. While the race is sticking with offering bottled water and packaged snacks, the Running Club has ultimately decided to leave the choice up to the participants and runners as to what they would like to do.

“We will exercise caution, but we’re not going to be quite as zealous when it comes to hand sanitizer and masks and things like that,” Wagner said. “We’re not going to get into the debate regarding masks and vaccinations, and we’re not making it an issue like we did last year. We’re just going to be cautious in everything that we do, and encourage people to do the right thing.

"We believe it’s a safe event, so we’re going to go ahead and have it.”

The race has a long history and is one of the oldest races in Southeast Iowa.