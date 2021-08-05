Muscatine Running Club to hold 44th Annual Watermelon Stampede on Aug. 20 and 21

MUSCATINE — For local runners of all ages, it’s that time of year.
The Muscatine Running Club has announced it will hold the 44th annual Watermelon Stampede, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21.
The Kids Watermelon Stampede is at 6 p.m., Aug. 20. Kids 12 and younger will run on the Muscatine High School turf field.
The Watermelon Stampede 5K and 10K will be 8 a.m., Aug. 21. The race will take place in downtown Muscatine, beginning at 4th Street and Iowa Avenue.
Last year, despite the pandemic causing the club to make a few small changes to the race, it still ran smoothly and saw about 350 participants during the Saturday stampede and over 80 children in the kids stampede.
Dell Wagner, who has served as the race director for 34 of the stampede’s 44 years, said he expect the same number this year based on the entry fees the club has received so far.
“We’re hoping for 75-100 children and about 350-400 runners on Saturday,” Wagner said. “There’s a lot of competition out there for activities and things like that, so if we still have that size of a crowd, we’ll be pleased.”
Wagner said while some runners participate in the race every year or have done it several times, many other runners are new to the race.
“We’ll also have high school cross country athletes, and we offer them a discount so that they can run the event, and we’ll have some cross country runners from other area schools too,” he said.
As for some of the alterations that were seen at last year’s stampede, only a couple will be making a return. While the race is sticking with offering bottled water and packaged snacks, the Running Club has ultimately decided to leave the choice up to the participants and runners as to what they would like to do.
“We will exercise caution, but we’re not going to be quite as zealous when it comes to hand sanitizer and masks and things like that,” Wagner said. “We’re not going to get into the debate regarding masks and vaccinations, and we’re not making it an issue like we did last year. We’re just going to be cautious in everything that we do, and encourage people to do the right thing.
"We believe it’s a safe event, so we’re going to go ahead and have it.”
The race has a long history and is one of the oldest races in Southeast Iowa.
“It’s kind of a big deal,” he said, “I think it’s the largest one-day sporting event in Muscatine. ... How much longer? Who knows? But at least for 44 years, we’ve had a Watermelon Stampede. It’s fun, people like it, and who wouldn’t want to win a watermelon?”
Wagner said the race draws several hundred people, with about 20% from out-of-town. He said he felt fortunate to have people both within and outside of Muscatine who are interested in both participating in and volunteering to hold the event each year.
To register for any of the races, entry and registration forms can be found at the Muscatine YMCA or at www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/. Registration for the 5K and 10K is $20 per participant, $10 for cross country team members and coaches, and $25 for late registration. Registration for the Kids Stampede is $10 per participant, and $12 for late registration. The first 150 registrants for the Kids Stampede and the first 400 for the 5K and 10K races will receive a free T-shirt.