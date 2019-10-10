MUSCATINE — The general fund balance of 24.1% of expenses for the fiscal year that ended June 30 is an increase over the previous year when only 21.3% remained in surplus.
During the Muscatine City Council meeting Thursday evening, the council received the summary of the previous fiscal year, which ended June 30. According to the report, the ending balance met the requirements of the general fund balance policy adopted in November 2013, that requires the city to have a minimum general fund balance of 16.7%, or two months, of general fund expenses.
According to the report, the ending balance of the general fund positions the fund for upcoming budget challenges. The city was successful in appealing the Iowa Department of Transportation order to remove the automatic traffic camera on Highway 61 and University intersection, but the Supreme Court ruling requires collections of fines through the municipal infractions process, which has impacted revenue. Other challenges that may impact this year's budget include a reduction in the state commercial and industrial property tax reimbursement and impacts from the phased-in rollback of multi-residential property valuations.
You have free articles remaining.
Positive fund balances were reported in all of the city's operating funds except the transfer station fund. The deficit of $3,826 was less than the prior year's deficit of $60,468 and less than the estimated deficit of $25,968. The deficit is expected to be eliminated this year.
The overall summary is the other city funds have ending balances close to or higher than projected and are in a good position going into the budget development process for the coming year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.