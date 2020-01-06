MUSCATINE — After serving the community for over 16 years, Family Video has announced the Muscatine branch of the video rental firm will close its doors later this month.
According to a news release from Highland Ventures LTD, parent company of Family Video, a new lease agreement with Dollar General will cause the video store to close Jan. 13. Dollar General plans to work with the Family Video to hire as many of its employees as possible.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights and want to thank the people of Muscatine and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service, said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistant store manager Mary Schmidt said the store is liquidating its stock of videos. The manager will remain with Family Video and many of the other six employees are considering working with Dollar General.
“It was a surprise to us,” she said.
While the local store is closing, the release said Family Video stores will remain open in Davenport, North Liberty and Burlington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.