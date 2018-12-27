When Doug Hultquist left Muscatine for Augustana College in August of 1973, he looked like a guy who had his life planned out.
His classmate and sophomore girlfriend, Nancy Reed, was attending Augie with him. He would marry her two weeks after their college graduation in 1977.
But truth be told, perhaps other than Nancy, whom he had known since kindergarten, things didn’t go as planned.
Back then, he planned to be a high school math teacher and a golf/basketball coach.
But the unexpected path worked for Hultquist. In November, he announced his retirement from QCR Holdings Inc., effective May of 2019, after a successful career in accounting and banking. He retires as president and CEO.
It's the company he founded with Mike Bauer as Quad-City Bank and Trust in 1994 with $14 million in assets. In November, QCR Holdings, now a multi-bank holding company that oversees five banks and is a leasing company, had $4.8 billion in assets.
Hultquist made the move that would define his career in 1993.
Since college, he'd been working at Peat, Marwick and Mitchell, an accounting firm, which had merged with McGladrey. His work was heavy in banking experience, with half of his client hours spent on bank assets.
But he and Bauer, who worked at Davenport Bank and Trust, noticed a trend in Quad-Cities banking that led to their big move.
Big move made in '94
They opened Quad-City Bank and Trust on Jan. 7, 1994 in Bettendorf.
“(People) thought I was having a mid-life crisis,” Hultquist said with a laugh. “If you remember, back in the early 1990s, the four largest community banks (in the Quad-Cities) all sold within 18 months of each other.
First of Rock Island, First of Moline, Davenport Bank and Trust Co. and First Trust and Savings (which operated on both sides of the river) were sold to banks outside the Quad Cities, leaving few local banking options for people to place their money.
Bauer, now retired, but also a director at Quad-City Bank and Trust and Rockford Bank, worked as a banker with many of Hultquist's accounting clients.
“The more people we talked to about it, the more convinced we were that this is a real opportunity here,” Hultquist said. “We weren’t all that nervous about giving it a shot. We were that confident that the Quad-Cities really wanted a locally owned, locally managed bank.
“The only change to that game plan was investment bankers convinced us — because they thought the opportunity was so great — that we should do a public offering right out of the blocks," he said. "Otherwise we wouldn’t have enough capital to take advantage of the opportunity. That was really good advice.”
The offering was in October of 1993, before they opened. They raised $14 million in capital.
Now with $4.8 billion in assets, and four other banks similar to Quad-City Bank and Trust, QCR Holdings Inc. includes:
• Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust, which was started from scratch in 2001.
• Rockford Bank and Trust, which started from scratch in 2005.
• Community State Bank in Ankeny, the Des Moines market, which QCR Holdings acquired in 2016.
• A July merger with Springfield First in Springfield, Mo.
But they don't do mergers the way the industry tends to do them.
“In most cases when banks acquire another bank, they cut 40 percent of the costs, they change the name,” Hultquist said.
Not so with QCR Holdings.
“We keep the separate charters, we keep the people,” Hultquist said. “We keep the local board that actually governs. We keep the board members that were there, but also add community leaders to our board that are very helpful to a profile standpoint.
“We just think in the Midwest that matters, say in communities of 200,000 to 500,000 which is the five markets we are in.”
“We did it at a very opportune time,” Bauer said, noting many talented people were laid off after the purchases by out-of-state banks. “We were able to step in and pick up the best of those and start a new bank with an incredibly good group of talented people.”
The process repeated itself in Cedar Rapids and Rockford. “We came on the heels of big bank acquisitions by out-of-state banks,” Bauer said. “And decided that customers would still value the service levels a local bank could provide.”
'It's all about the people'
Hultquist sticks with values he learned long ago, growing up in Muscatine, “that it’s all about the people.”
“Muscatine is just a great place to grow up,” he said. “Very closely knit. People really looked out for each other. That just carried through. Augustana is the same culture. That’s what we wanted to have here at the bank. Hiring the best people and providing a culture that makes it an enjoyable place to work. It sounds very common sense, but culture is what it’s all about.”
Bauer said Hultquist’s work ethic helped, too.
“He’s got an incredible work ethic,” Bauer said. “The CPA training, and it’s his personality and everything, too. But CPAs get an incredible amount of work out of everything that they do because they measure what they do every hour because that’s how they bill. So he had a habit of making every hour he worked productive during the day.
“I know very few people who could get more work done in three or four hours than Doug Hultquist could.”
A time for family
He and Nancy's adult daughters, now married, have given them three grandchildren, who will be the center of his retirement. So will his folks, Keith and Marilyn Hultquist, and Nancy’s mom, Donna Reed, all of whom still live in Muscatine.
“They live about two miles from Donna,” Hultquist said of his parents. “They are good friends. Our dads used to work together. So, it’s pretty unique.
“That’s part of what’s driving my retirement,” he said, citing the fact all are in their 80s. “We want to spend more time with them.”
And the daughters and grandkids live in Dallas and Memphis. “We need travel time,” he said.
He will continue on the Augustana College Board and the board of the bank in Springfield.
He plans to get some golfing in, too.
Of course, he and Nancy will have more time together. He credits her, too.
“Nancy was instrumental,” he said. “She gave up her teaching career and raised our two girls, oversaw the construction of two homes, took care of everything at home and supported me all the way. Can’t ask for anything more.”
During the winter he can see the top of his home through the trees from his Moline office at the old Velie Mansion. His perspective is clear as he reflects on his career.
“The first thing is just how blessed I am,” he said. “I have a lot to be thankful for. Treating your clients and shareholders that way is just the right thing to do.”
How he was raised, and what he learned, guided him.
“One of my all-time favorite quotes is from Martin Luther King,” Hultquist said, noting the quote hangs on the wall behind his desk.
It reads: “It’s always the right time to do the right thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.