MUSCATINE — Mike Ritchie has left the building. The old Lincoln School building, that is. But he hasn't gone far.
After about two years, Ritchie has moved Muscatine's only music supply store — Ritchie Sound and Lights — to a bigger location on 8th Street.
"It's definitely a huge growth," Ritchie said.
The commercial building, built in 1920, has been home to various stores over the years, most recently a computer repair business. It will give Ritchie four times more space, he said, for selling instruments and supplies, and repairing electronic audio equipment, services Muscatine wouldn't have otherwise.
"I didn't think it would turn into this," he said of the expanded business.
The sale of the building closed in January, Ritchie said, and he started moving inventory Friday. He was at the store Monday for a soft re-open and, watching cars go by, he said some drivers even came near to stopping to check out the new decals on the 30-foot storefront windows. The light is much providing much needed light the store didn't have on Park Avenue.
Starting his business at the former school on Park Avenue had its benefits, he said. The security of surrounding businesses and teachers offering music lessons provided the space to grow. The location also had name recognition, as it had been home to Muskie Music for more than 40 years.
But the building had challenges, too. Ritchie said drivers on Park Avenue pass by too quickly to notice the marquee listing shops inside the building and people would ask where the building was located because they didn't recognize the address.
"We did a lot of business there," he said.
Ritchie already knew many local musicians when he started his business. He grew up in Muscatine and has played bass guitar for 35 years. He said after he lost his job during the recession, he started operating a live production company full time and heard the need for a local music store.
Since making his first sale March 1, 2017, the store has its regulars. It also has allowed Ritchie to meet many more local musicians. Not just people in bands, but people who played an instrument in school and want to pick it up again.
Though repairs to guitars and amps generates a lot of business, Ritchie said. "We're not just a guitar store," he said.
Customers have brought instruments such as violins and trombones they used to play or their parents used to play for repair. Ritchie said he's still learning as he goes but he's connected to people who will get instruments fixed up.
Another growing part of the business is installing and repairing sound systems and audio equipment. He said providing that service has increased because many churches and schools have sound systems.
With online shopping still a challenge for local stores, especially when there aren't many music stores, Ritchie said he's had people visit from the Quad-Cities, Burlington, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids. He credits new merchandise posts on the store's Facebook page for the patrons who stop by from out of town "when they have nothing else going on."
With more space, more instruments are on display, including acoustic guitars and a full drum kit. Ritchie said he'll be able to expand lines of merchandise the store carries, too. He also said being the only music store in town is a "big deal" because residents would have to go elsewhere for music supplies.
"Within the first few months," he said, "I hope people that didn't know we were here, know we're here."
