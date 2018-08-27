Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Starting Monday, Musser Street between Grandview Avenue and Houser Street was closed to through traffic for concrete repairs. Construction done by All-American Concrete is expected to be done Aug. 31.

According to a news release from the City of Muscatine, drivers are urged to slow down and use caution around work zones, and to find alternate routes of travel if possible.

— Journal Staff

