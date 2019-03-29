MUSCATINE — Muscatine's "best kept secret" may not be a secret much longer.
With a new marker in place identifying the Muscatine Arboretum, board member Kathleen Green hopes more people will visit the collection of trees and other native plants as a way to unwind.
"It's very important to the board that we finally got a decent sign," Green said. "We've been talking about it for five years."
The arboretum was established at the end of 1995, with the first tree — a white oak — planted the following spring. The land is owned by the county but zero tax dollars fund the space. The board leases and maintains the area with funding exclusively from membership dues and donations. And because of that, money for advertising isn't available.
Green pushed for the sign when she noticed many people she talked to about the arboretum didn't know Muscatine had one or what an arboretum was. When she found out a Muscatine High School senior needed a project to earn his Eagle Scout badge, she had one.
It took Keaton Kurriger around nine months to raise the $7,000 needed to make the marker. Fundraising was finished last fall and the marker was placed in the following months. Green said Kurriger visited local industries and foundations explaining his project and the need for funding. A plaque recognizing key donors will be placed
"I would like to see (the arboretum) as a magnet of natural joy," she said.
Part of 85-acres at 3300 Cedar St. on the west side of town, the arboretum is a "gem" Green said. The area also features the Old Barn, and Discovery Park with the park pond and the Environmental Learning Center.
Discovery Park Pond was stocked Friday morning with around 1,000 brook and rainbow trout by crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Nearly 25 people were already set with fishing rods before large scoops of the fish were released by net into the water.
Cindy Sindt of Montpelier and her granddaughter Sophia, 4, of Muscatine, were happy to be fishing again.
"It's been a long winter," she said, "so, we've been waiting for this."
Sophia asked her grandmother if she could cast the line of her Barbie fishing rod and said she liked going fishing because it's fun. After a few casts with no bites, the pair went back to the truck to get some worms.
"They said they're putting 1,000 (fish) in," Sindt said, "so, we all should have a chance at getting some."
IDNR originally set the trout release for last Friday but heavy ice covered the pond.
With spring freshly arrived, exploring Muscatine's outdoor sites is not only possible, they may even make you feel a little better.
Although access to the arboretum is available through the Environmental Learning Center or from Houser Street by way of Harmony Lane, everything else about the area is completely separate from the center. And Green thinks the new sign will help visitors recognize the area as a unique space.
"It's a niche destination," she said, "and once you go, you will go back."
