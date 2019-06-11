MUSCATINE — The barn at the Discovery Center has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Louden barn was built in 1927.
The Friends of the Old Barn will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15. All are welcome to visit.
This barn is one of the largest Louden barns and its roof design makes it architecturally unique. It has been called a wooden cathedral. There are no interior support posts.
Other events will be held Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sept. 28 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Group tours may be arranged by contacting John Haskins at 563-571-0401 or any of the Friends board members.
