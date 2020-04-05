Muscatine Salvation Army sees increased need, calls for donations

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — On Friday, Lt. Greg Bock released an update regarding the Muscatine Salvation Army's response to COVID-19.

Bock said they have increased their assistance efforts throughout the month of March and going into April.

"We are coordinating with MSCA and are sharing our resources to ensure that we are feeding as many people as possible," he said.

However, because these efforts are above and beyond what the Salvation Army is used to, they are beginning to run into concerns that, if not address, could hinder future efforts.

"We are starting to really take a hit in our food pantry," said Bock, "All the freezing for food stock is now almost completely depleted."

Despite that, Salvation Army will continue to serve the long-term needs of the most vulnerable members in their communities.

Due to the anticipation of more residents seeking out assistance due to layoffs and financial struggles, the Salvation Army is asking for donations. The most needed items include pasta, pasta sauce, Hamburger Helper, tuna, bread, peanut butter, jelly, toilet paper, Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer.

"We thank our communities and partners for the continued support, as we are all in this together," Bock said. To make a donation, visit www.samuscatine.org.

