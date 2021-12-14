Muscatine Salvation Army still seeking toy donations

MUSCATINE — While the Salvation Army of Muscatine County collected a record-breaking amount of food to help support the families it cares for, the amount of toys being given away for Christmas is still not the best it could be.

Lt. Greg Bock, co-officer in command of the Salvation Army, reported Freezing for Food took about 100 bags of food. Two Weeks of Love did not bring enough toys to meet the need in the community. Bock hopes donations can continue. The toys are being distributed at Calvary Church and people wishing to donate should bring new or lightly used toys to the Salvation Army headquarters.

“I don’t know if it is because of the supply line shortage or a rising cost of toys due to that shortage, but there is a shortage of toys compared to last year,” Bock said.

He said the toys specifically for the four- to five-year-olds will go quickly.

Bock also explained the importance of having toys that parents give their children for Christmas.