Muscatine Salvation Army still seeking toy donations

MUSCATINE — While the Salvation Army of Muscatine County collected a record-breaking amount of food to help support the families it cares for, the amount of toys being given away for Christmas is still not the best it could be.
Lt. Greg Bock, co-officer in command of the Salvation Army, reported Freezing for Food took about 100 bags of food. Two Weeks of Love did not bring enough toys to meet the need in the community. Bock hopes donations can continue. The toys are being distributed at Calvary Church and people wishing to donate should bring new or lightly used toys to the Salvation Army headquarters.
“I don’t know if it is because of the supply line shortage or a rising cost of toys due to that shortage, but there is a shortage of toys compared to last year,” Bock said.
He said the toys specifically for the four- to five-year-olds will go quickly.
Bock also explained the importance of having toys that parents give their children for Christmas.
‘We want parents to have the dignity to be able to look at the toys and decide on something their child would want,” he said. "They didn’t ask for a pandemic. They didn’t ask for job loss. They didn’t ask to be in need. We want to be sure to have the means to provide a dignified experience.”
With the organization still “a long way away” from its $190,000 goal to help fund programs and staffing for the programs throughout the year, Bock said that for the third year he will be living in the giant Salvation Army kettle in the parking lot of Hy-Vee as a way of collecting funds. After the 2020 campaign when he was called away and Muscatine emergency personnel took his place in the kettle, he said this is becoming a tradition. This year, he announced, the time in the kettle will be a team effort.
Bock said each year his goal is to collect enough to continue what is being done and then to expand the Salvation Army’s offerings. He said that he wants to be sure the Salvation Army is well-positioned if needs arise.
Bock also announced that Mayor Diana Broderson is the official “Hope Advocate” for the 12 Days Until Christmas drive.
“I am thrilled to announce that Mayor Diana Broderson has generously lended her support to advocate for our Christmas fundraising campaign in order to advance the cause of HOPE across Muscatine County,” Bock said.