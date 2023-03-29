MUSCATINE — Although gaming is one of the most popular hobbies for youth across the country, it isn’t always easy for some kids to get into because of the expenses. But, for those kids who would love a place to safely game and make new friends, the Salvation Army of Muscatine County hopes to provide that place starting next month.

On April 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Salvation Army of Muscatine County headquarters, 1000 Oregon St., the Salvation Army will begin the first of its SA Gaming nights for kids ages 8 years old and older.

According to Lt. Macy Gantner, SA Gaming is a newer Salvation Army program that first started in Illinois before being picked up by other Salvation Armies across the country.

“Someone was interested in starting a group where video gamers could come together in a safe environment and game together without parents worrying about what they’re getting into and who they’re talking to,” Gantner explained.

Using various projectors and gaming systems, the Muscatine Salvation Army did a test run of sorts at its teen night a few weeks ago. After seeing how successful this was and noting how much the kids enjoyed playing games, it was decided that an SA Gaming program would officially be started for Muscatine County.

In addition to being provided various video games to play such as Just Dance and Mario on systems like the Nintendo Switch and PS5, participating kids will also be fed dinner that night. For those who may not be as interested in video games but who still want to have some fun, they will also have the option of playing board games. Gantner also assured that there will be games catered to both younger kids and older kids or teens.

“We know not everyone can afford a gaming system or all of the things that go with it, so we wanted to give kids an opportunity to play and actually be a part of something like that, but also we wanted to do it in a safe environment where they know that they’re loved and parents don’t have to worry about if they’re getting in trouble because it’s adult supervised,” Gantner said.

Currently, around 15 kids have already signed up for the first SA Gaming session. Because there is a limit number of spots open, Lt. Gantner encourages kids to sign up as soon as possible by having their parents call 773-946-7047 to reserve a spot for them. She added that while the Salvation Army hopes to hold an SA Gaming night at least once a month, this may increase depending on demand.

For those who wish to help support this program through donations or through other means, they are also encouraged to call Lt. Gantner for more information on what is currently needed for the program.