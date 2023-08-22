Over the past weekend, Muscatine residents and sandwich lovers alike took a moment to say goodbye to one of downtown Muscatine’s well-loved businesses.

On Friday, August 18, owner Brad Kisner announced that Avenue Subs would be closing permanently.

First opening in October 2010, Avenue Subs was a sandwich shop that was known for quality ingredients in its sandwiches, soups and baked potatoes in addition to its local charm and plenty of friendliness from its employees. It was frequently referred to as Muscatine’s best sandwiches, and even received statewide recognition in September 2021 through LoveFood’s “The Best Places to eat a sub sandwich in every state” list.

Earlier this year on Thursday, June 15, Avenue Subs announced it would be temporarily suspending operations after it had been determined that the building it and other tenants resided in, located on 113 Iowa Avenue, was unsafe.

“As business owners and property owners, the decision was an easy one,” Kisner said back in June. “Ever since we have purchased the building, we have been able to provide a safe place for people to live and work. After an evaluation from a structural engineer, their recommendation, for safety reasons, is to not run a business out of this location and to relocate our current tenants until repairs can be made.”

Although the plan, Kisner said, had been to open up a temporary location as they waited for repairs, he shared that the many unknowns with the Avenue Subs building as well as the added costs of opening in a different location made this plan more difficult than expected. With the building still being unsafe, Kisner ultimately made the decision to close Avenue Subs permanently.

“Today was a day that we knew would come sooner or later. We just thought it would come a different way,” Kisner said through the Avenue Subs Facebook page. “Avenue Subs is going to remain closed. We say this with a heavy heart. It has been a part of our lives for 13 years and we will miss it.”

Kisner went on to say that he and his wife, Mary, wanted to thank ever single customer that had ever come through Avenue Subs.

“It was a pleasure to serve and to have conversations with each and every one of you," he said.

He also took a moment to thank all of his employees of both the past and present: “I was and am, proud to have had you a part of our team. I wish you all the best in the future.”