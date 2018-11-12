MUSCATINE — Big changes are coming to the Muscatine School District, but it took a year of discussing, planning and meeting with the community for those changes to take shape.
“It is always an emotional undertaking when dealing with schools that families have considered a second home and schools that have been institutions in the community,” said Superintendent Jerry Riibe at Monday's school board meeting.
Next school year, the board approved Colorado Elementary to become the district’s early education center and sixth grade students will remain in elementary schools until seventh grade. Central Middle School will also close the following year.
The decisions have "a lot of moving parts" Riibe said. With Colorado Elementary becoming a preschool, former students will be a part of the Madison Elementary attendance area, but the option will be available for Colorado parents to choose any of the other open elementary schools. Students that qualify for busing will still have that service as will students that would qualify by enrolling at Madison.
The decision to close Colorado as an elementary school was determined based on enrollment at the school and the size of the building. Colorado presently enrolls 12 sections of students, but the district estimated it could have as many as 17 sections for preschool.
Overall declining student population is the driving force behind the decisions and each part of the plan is affected by enrollment. Riibe said in the last 18 years, enrollment has dropped by 640 students with a decrease by 200 students in the last three years.
"We have had a 20-year decline in enrollment that would appear to be continuing," he said. Declining enrollment also means less tax dollars for the district, he said, telling the board it had seen a decrease of around $4.5 million in annual funds in the last 18 years. The district used that information to determine its recommendations.
"Even if our enrollment were steady, when you have personnel costs, other costs that go at a 3-3½ increase and your 1-1½ state increase," Riibe said, "it's difficult to maintain the status quo."
Central Middle School is an 80-year old building, and conversations about what to do with the building and students has been ongoing for much longer than the elementary school discussions. Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, all seventh and eighth grade students will go to West Middle School. Riibe said it's difficult to get out ahead of critical situations because the public will think they are acting too early and if the district waits, the public will wonder why they waited.
"I think having the sixth grade in the elementary building is critical," he said, explaining that it would be a "growth year," one that is different than fifth and seventh grade. He said he spoke with a number of parents and the majority of them felt the same.
Of all the moves, Riibe said moving the 7th grade students from Central to West is the "trickiest" because it will be the largest class of students in the building at around 770, when the school capacity is around 750. But in the following years, enrollment will drop significantly to close to 600.
Due to the age of the building, Riibe said there are issues with upgrading security, ventilation, water system, and room sizes that have decreased its viability.
“It has left me tossing and turning many a night because this is a big undertaking,” Riibe said, "but I just don't know what we would do to address all of those issues short of saying, 'Well, we're going to build a new middle school or we're going to do some other things.' We're probably not in that spot right now that we can do those things."
As with any closing and reorganization, jobs are a concern.
"We are not terminating any teachers," Riibe said. "We're going to have more teachers than immediate sections."
He explained if extra class sections are required, staff would be available and hopes any reductions in staff would happen gradually.
"We want to keep our people. They've been loyal to us," Riibe said.
Riibe said the moves work in concert to ensure each is successful.
"One of the things that I feel badly about now is that we have to turn some families away from our school program," Riibe said and he's hoping that with the changes, the district won't have to turn anyone away.
Parents and guardians heard details last Thursday of the district's plans for Colorado during a forum. A list of frequently asked questions was provided and may be viewed on the district's website.
After recapping the changes the board was about to vote on, board President Tammi Drawbaugh said “it’s not a quick decision for us." The board will continue to discuss transition plans and details for each of the moves including drop-off at West Middle School and McKinley Elementary and plans for Central after students are gone. The district and the board wants to be able to continue to use the gym and the auditorium.
"We all work very hard to do the best for our kids," Riibe said.
