MUSCATINE — Muscatine taxpayers will see a decline in the rate they pay for school taxes.
The Muscatine School Board approved a 2019-2020 fiscal year budget on Thursday that has a levy of $13.83 per $1,000 valuation and a $91 million budget. The levy is down $1 per $1,000 from last year's $14.83/$1,000. The decline, Finance Director Ton Anderson said, is due to a lack of budget guarantee in the property tax levy this year because of a decline in enrollment and a supplemental state aid rate of 2.26 percent, which is too high to trigger the guarantee.
The board also approved two purchases for the 2019-2020 budget: two new maintenance trucks at $63,348 from Krieger's and five school buses from School Bus Sales at $519,584.
It also approved a construction project at Madison Elementary estimated to begin June 10.
The Madison Elementary Parking Lot/Student Drop Off Reconfiguration Project will create a one-way access road from 1st Avenue to Polk Street for improved student drop offs and 17 stalls for employee parking. The cost of the project was approved at $203,000 with $5,000 in construction staking. Landscaping requirements from the city of Muscatine would be a separate cost of around $5,000-$10,000.
A detention pond will also be added to collect and divert water during heavy rains, unlike a retention pond that primarily holds water. Sidewalks will also be improved and pedestrian ramps will be included at street crossings.
The project was designed to cut down on the traffic queue that had previously occurred during peak drop off times. Traffic would back up and block neighborhood driveways. Superintendent Jerry Riibe said the project will also allow parking near the building rather than on the nearby streets where it was causing a problem.
With approval of the project, opening day for construction bids will be this week at the Muscatine Community School District Administration Building, closing May 1 at 4 p.m. The project is anticipated to be completed by July 31.
As required, the board held a public hearing on the budget at the top of the meeting. The hearing was closed without comment.
