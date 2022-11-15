Muscatine school board approves second sales tax bond, early retirement program

MUSCATINE – Following that evening’s Student Council update and Citizen Speaks, the Muscatine Board of Education meeting was paused briefly in order to nominate and vote in the School Board’s president and vice president. In the end, however, the Board didn’t see any changes in its leaders or in its annual business.

Once nominations were opened by Secretary Daphne J. Donald, current Board President John Dabeet was the only nomination, leading to him winning unanimously.

“I look forward to working with every board member and working as a team – because working as a team is taking our school district forward and in the right direction,” Dabeet said.

From there, Mike Morgan was also chosen to once again be the Board’s vice president. Following that, the Board ran through its annual business where many of its previous appointments, such as its choice of secretary, board treasurer, official depositories and law counsels were re-appointed.

The rest of the night was focused on approving additional financial choices and initiatives, with the biggest decision of the night being the approval of approximately $10 million School Infrastructure Sales, Services and Use Tax Revenue Series 2022-B.

Earlier in the year, the district approved another series of sales tax bonds in the amount of $15 million. Both that bond and the one that was approved this week are going to be used to help fund the various projects that the district has previously announced regarding facility improvements.

Just like he did in October with the Bond Series 2022, Matt Gillaspie, Managing Director from Piper Sandler in Des Moines, returned to discuss the Bond Series 2022-B choices with the board. It was recommended that the district go with the lowest bid from JPMorgan Chase Bank in Chicago (IL), which will be paid through annual principal payments lasting until 2030. The bid has an interest rate of 3.46%, and is non-callable except in the event that refunding or restructuring are necessary.

Gillaspie explained that because the interest rate for this offer was so low, with the interest amount having decreased earlier that day, and because the district had already approved a bond (Series 2022) that was callable and thus allowed for some flexibility in repayment, it was not necessary for the district 2022-B bond to be callable.

With this in mind, the board voted to approve the bid for the Series 2022-B bond. According to the schedule provided by Gillaspie, the board is expected to adopt the issuance resolutions as provided by Ahlers & Cooney on December 12, with the transaction being closed on Dec. 28

The other big decision of the evening came when the board unanimously approved Early Retirement Incentive Program. The program would be open to both certified and not certified teachers/nurses that are currently employed by the Muscatine school district, with only those who have worked for the district for 25 continuous years or more and who are 55 years or older at the date of their retirement, which can be no later than June 30, 2023.

According to Superintendent Clint Christopher, this program would potentially impact a total of 21 teachers at most, with 14 of these teachers either being regular classroom positions or focused on special education. Christopher noted, however, that because the program requires those wishing to take advantage of it to notify the district by January 6, 2023, this will give the district plenty of time to re-fill any open positions prior to the 2023-24 school year. The program was then approved unanimously.

Other smaller approvals made on Monday evening included the approval of the request for a supplemental amount of $358,459 for open enrolled out students who weren’t included in last year’s certified enrollment count, as well as the approved request for a supplemental amount of $111,195 for the English language learning program for students who have exceeded five years but are included on the Fall 2022 certified enrollment headcount and the approval of purchasing an F350 Truck from Ed Morse Muscatine for $55,781 to replace the 1999 Dodge Ram van that currently pulls the high school’s band trailer.